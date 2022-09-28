Read full article on original website
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
WWMT
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
WKHM
Open Murder and 5 Other Felony Charges for D’Montae Rowser, Bound Over For Trial
Circuit Court Judge Robert Gaecke found there was sufficient evidence and therefore D’Montae Rowser was bound over for trial on 6 felony counts, including open murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and 3 counts of felony firearm. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka spoke with WKHM and stated...
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
wkzo.com
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
WWMT
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMTCw
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Lansing police identify woman killed Friday morning
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater man gets suspended jail time, 30 months probation for attempted 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was given a one year suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for 30 months on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to an amended count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct. 24-year-old Samuel...
wkzo.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
Nurse who tampered with fentanyl gets probation
A nurse has been sentenced to years of probation and thousands of dollars in fines after she pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl at a Kalamazoo County hospital in 2020.
