Last Saturday, the United States celebrated National Public Lands Day, a celebration of people and their connection to nature. According to the National Park Service, whose lands are free to access on NPLD, the celebration was established in 1994 and is meant to encourage use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits. In addition to national parks opening their gates at no cost to adventurers, the day is also about volunteering on public lands in various stewardship projects, such as trash cleanups or trail maintenance.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO