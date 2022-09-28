Read full article on original website
DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties
BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
CCMS runners post top 10 finishes in Sheridan
On Friday, the Clear Creek Middle School cross-country team raced in Sheridan. Coach Mike Scarlett said the course is a tough one, including a steep hill climb to finish at the Sheridan Junior High. The race included boys and girls divisions for each sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Sixth grader...
LETTER: Thank you Johnson County and fare thee well
Eileen and I have been in Buffalo for nearly 10 years and have never contemplated leaving either our fair town or Wyoming. Things change. On Monday, October 3, 2022, we will pull up stakes and move to near Lexington, Kentucky where our daughter Ali and her fiancé Michael live. There are numerous reasons we are taking this leap, but primary is to be closer to them – family.
Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine
Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
Some Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
No Litter Boxes: Gillette School Board Disclaims ‘Furry’ Policy For Kids Who Identify As Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long-debunked internet rumor was squelched again Tuesday when the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees buried the notion it’s placed litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate students who identify as animals. After hearing from parents concerned about...
Don’t walk away from fixing Buffalo’s sidewalks
Earlier this month, the city of Buffalo received a 53-page report detailing improvements that could be made to the sidewalks and pathways within and around the city. The report, which is required in order to apply for a host of program grants from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, outlines for the city more than $400,000 worth of needed sidewalk and walking path improvements.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
Stolen Polaris recovered on Collins Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A previously-reported stolen 2019 Polaris RZR, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly located in eastern Gillette yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The RZR was recovered on Collins Road by a Sheriff’s deputy heading in to begin his shift around 5:30 p.m....
Celebrating public lands every day
Last Saturday, the United States celebrated National Public Lands Day, a celebration of people and their connection to nature. According to the National Park Service, whose lands are free to access on NPLD, the celebration was established in 1994 and is meant to encourage use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits. In addition to national parks opening their gates at no cost to adventurers, the day is also about volunteering on public lands in various stewardship projects, such as trash cleanups or trail maintenance.
Sheriff: Buffalo Seeing Increase in Homeless People
Buffalo has seen an increase in the number of homeless people, and that is concerning to local law enforcement and other organizations that deal with the problem. Johnson County Sheriff Rod Odenbach discussed the issue with the county commissioners, saying they have recently had two 72-hour emergency holds at the jail on individuals that were homeless, and are seeing more than in the past.
Public Notice
Johnson County weed and Pest District Board has rescheduled their next regular business meeting for October 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
CCH lifts mask requirement for visitors and patients
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Visitors, patients, and customers are no longer required to wear masks at Campbell County Health, the health organization announced Tuesday. “Effective immediately, CCH recommends patients, visitors, and customers continue to wear masks, but will no longer require masks unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness, or are in areas where there may be immunocompromised patients,” CCH said in a Sept. 27 statement.
Burglary Suspects Apprehended Southeast Of Sheridan
Two people suspected in being involved in a number of jobsite burglaries are in custody, after they were caught trying to hide from law enforcement. According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30pm Wednesday (September 28th), a citizen spotted a suspect vehicle, and attempted to make contact with the 2 people inside, but the driver sped off.
