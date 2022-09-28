ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
International Beach Games staged in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY - Hundreds of athletes participated in a wide variety of athletic competition this past weekend as the International Beach Games, which were presented by the Sunshine State Games, were held throughout Brevard. According to sunshinestategames.com, competitions that were held included:. - Surfing (held at Pelican Beach Park in...
1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
Melbourne Police Department News

As of 12:30 p.m. on September 29, the following traffic signals are out within the City of Melbourne. City crews are assessing and responding to bring these back up as soon as possible. Drivers please find alternate routes if possible and drive with caution in these areas. NASA and Evans.
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
