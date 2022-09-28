ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rich Adams excited to be new Bloomfield HS softball head coach

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Rich Adams recognizes that he has big shoes to fill in replacing a legend such as Bob Mayer. But Adams will get much advice from Mayer. Adams has been named the new softball head coach at Bloomfield High School, taking over for Mayer. Though Mayer is no longer the head coach, he will still be involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Homicide in West Orange, another man injured

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
essexnewsdaily.com

32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man

NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week

A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more

Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ

