Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rich Adams excited to be new Bloomfield HS softball head coach
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Rich Adams recognizes that he has big shoes to fill in replacing a legend such as Bob Mayer. But Adams will get much advice from Mayer. Adams has been named the new softball head coach at Bloomfield High School, taking over for Mayer. Though Mayer is no longer the head coach, he will still be involved with the program as a volunteer assistant.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.
West New York basketball courts to be renamed after Jackie Gilloon
The basketball courts in Washington Park in West New York will be renamed to honor the memory of Jack “Jackie” Gilloon. Gilloon, a Hudson County basketball legend, passed away in January of this year at the age of 65. Previously, Gilloon was inducted into the Hudson County Sports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Funeral held for New Jersey high school football player who suffered fatal injury during game
A funeral was held Thursday for Xavier McClain, a Linden, New Jersey high school football player who died weeks after he was injured in a game.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
essexnewsdaily.com
Homicide in West Orange, another man injured
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
Rockland County gymnastics coach serving time for molesting girls faces new charges
A Rockland County gymnastics coach who is already serving time for molesting underage girls he taught is facing new charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
essexnewsdaily.com
32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man
NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block...
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more
Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing
A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NJ.com
Beloved Hoboken crossing guard to retire after 28 years of keeping kids safe
Hoboken crossing guard Kathy Romano is a true beacon of light at the intersection of Madison and Fourth streets. Everyone knows her, from the pedestrians to the people driving through. She even knows some of the dogs’ names that are on walks who love to stop by and greet her.
Comments / 0