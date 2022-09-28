Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Meryl Streep Thinks Actors Getting Plastic Surgery and Botox Is ‘Like a Wearing a Veil’ — ‘It’s Very Detrimental’
Meryl Streep continues to age naturally, and she's going to keep it that way. The Oscar-winning star explains what keeps her from going under the knife.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years
Watch: Bette Midler Sparks Debate Over Hocus Pocus Line. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
‘An unbelievable Die Hard rip-off’: two decades of Alan Rickman’s withering film reviews
It’s clear from Alan Rickman’s diaries that he never lost his passion for the screen. The pages are littered with his verdicts on the movies he loved – and hated. Here’s a small selection. For half of it, I thought it was a slightly coldly accurate...
Thanks to Drake and Christian Bale, Amsterdam Is Already a Menswear Movie
There was an excess of famous men wearing nice suits on the Upper West Side over the weekend, which can mean one of many things. In this case, however, the occasion was the world premiere of the latest David O. Russell movie, a post-World War I murder mystery called Amsterdam that stars, among others, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro. And when a project comes out of Hollywood with this many famous people attached to it, it’s sure to provide some substantial red carpet fodder.
Kit Harington Takes Hollywood's Favorite Shirt Out for a Spin
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to movie premiere dress codes, it would seem that—contrary to popular belief—Jon Snow actually knows everything. Opting for an autumnal-hued Percival polo and a pair of pressed tailored trousers, Kit Harington embodied an image of laidback luxury as he celebrated with cast and crew at the premiere party of his latest film Baby Ruby following the 2022 The Toronto International Film Festival.
Meet the Man Behind TikTok’s Most Influential Fit Account
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Almost every day, around 1:00, Maurice Kamara takes his lunch break from selling clothes at a luxury boutique in Soho and gets to work at his real job: taking videos of people’s outfits for TikTok. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native strolls the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets in a big loop, intently scanning passers-by for viral gold. Kamara, whose fashion page The People Gallery has over 500,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, has an open mind for any and all styles. He’s captured a guy named Cris wearing a vintage Michael Jackson tee and a magnificent Chopova Lowena skirt, and Aziz Ansari in a Japanese chore coat and navy chinos. The quality that links both is Kamara’s singular, discerning eye. During fashion week, I tag along and get a look at his process in action. As we stroll down Wooster St, we pass an elegant woman dressed like a rich cowboy, with a suede jacket, flared jeans, and a Rolex on her wrist. Her, I ask? Kamara shakes his head. His curation is a combination of wattage—the Ansaris of the neighborhood—and pure intuition. “I just have to see that person and I know: that’s the fit,” Kamara says.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
Brad Pitt Finally Has His Own Grooming Brand
Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome men in the world. Earlier this year we asked (theoretically speaking) whether it came down to witchcraft, surgery or just good sex. Well, his blemish-free complexion, radiant glow and taught and line-free skin isn't down to hours spent sitting in surgeon-to-the-stars Dr Garth Fisher's chair, but is actually down to him having a damn good skin care regime. “I just want to keep it simple, you know what I mean?” Pitt told Vogue. “That said, I’m actually thorough now. I’ve been whipped into shape by my dear make-up artist friend – we started together 30 years ago – Jean Black.”
Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Express Concern Over Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
Khloé Kardashian has been put through the wringer thanks to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé's sisters even expressed their concern over her well-being due to everything that has been going on in her personal life, per Us Weekly. As Kim Kardashian relayed to Khloé, both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner worried that Khloé was going through a significant weight loss amid the relationship drama.
Drew Barrymore is giving us some serious nostalgia with her 'Josie Grossie' get up
Drew Barrymore served some serious '90s nostalgia to her Instagram followers after recreating a photo from her classic movie Never Been Kissed, which premiered 23 years ago. In the image, the actress appeared to be holding a tray with a meal and a feather scarf. The look being very similar to her character in the film.
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted looking downcast while on a walk through NYC - her first public appearance just hours after sharing the heartbreaking news that her stepfather passed away
Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City on Thursday afternoon, marking the first time she was spotted since she revealed that her stepfather had died. 'Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,' Parker's family said in a statement to Page Six earlier on Thursday.
Former Batman Ben Affleck Wears a Batman Rolex
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Ben Affleck once said he took his ill-fated role as Batman to impress his kids. “I wanted to do something that my son would dig,” he said last year. “I mean, my kids didn't see Argo.” (They should! It’s good.) Now, though, it seems that Affleck’s found a much faster and simpler Batman-related way to impress. Why play Batman when you can just wear a Batman? The actor was recently seen in Los Angeles wearing the Rolex GMT-Master II with a black-and-blue bezel. While it’s not a Rolex-ordained name, the variation of the watch is known as the Batman among collectors.
Sarah Jessica Parker misses NYCB gala after ‘sudden, devastating family situation’
Sarah Jessica Parker, who was being honored at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, had to run out of the event at the last minute following what was described as a family emergency. A source who was in attendance at the gala tells Page Six that moments after the actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, she left again. We are told that, in a bizarrely dramatic moment, they announced from the stage that she had to pull out of the event because of a “sudden devastating family situation.” Reps for Parker...
American Horror Story will take a bite out of the Big Apple on October 19
Ryan Murphy—the divisive creator of properties as varied as American Horror Story and American Horror Stories—is famous for recycling actors and storylines. But for season 11, officially titled AHS: NYC, the auteur may be showing us something different. Will this season’s plot follow an aspiring actress as she...
