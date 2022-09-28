Read full article on original website
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police
The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
Lake Odessa man charged in shooting of pro-life canvasser in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia man who shot at a woman while passing out pro-life literature has been charged, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler. Richard Harvey, 74, has been charged with three counts following the incident on Sept. 20. Harvey was arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Jackson school put on lockdown after break-in suspect tried to enter building
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An alleged home invasion attempt led to a short-lived lockdown at a nearby Jackson school building Monday, police said. At about 9:12 a.m. Sept. 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a report of breaking-and-entering at a house in the 1100 block of Wayne Street.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater man gets suspended jail time, 30 months probation for attempted 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was given a one year suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for 30 months on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to an amended count of attempted second degree criminal sexual conduct. 24-year-old Samuel...
inkfreenews.com
Two Meth Cases Leads To Prison Sentence
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges from two cases in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 26. Kyle James Gilson, 31, 1018 Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, in one case.
wkzo.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Register of Deeds launches free fraud alert service for property owners
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting on Monday October 3, Property Fraud Alert will be offered to the public allowing them to have their name monitored within the Register’s office as a free consumer property protection alert. “I encourage everyone who owns land in the county to sign...
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
Tire repair company lends spare tire, helps women stranded in Calhoun County
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two women stranded in a broken down vehicle found their knights in shining armor from a nearby tire repair shop. The women had no money or credit cards to call a tow truck when their vehicle broke down in the area of R Drive North and 24 Mile Road Thursday, Michigan State Police said.
