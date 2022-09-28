Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Severe weather threat prompts school closures, remote learning
(WPDE) — Schools across the Pee and Grand Strand are starting to close or schedule e-learning days due to strong storm impacts from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, September 30, 2022, all Horry County Schools (HCS) facilities will be closed due to the forecast for inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian. However, HCS will operate on Friday with an eLearning day for all students. School staff members will provide directions for students regarding Friday’s eLearning day. Additionally, all after-school activities for Thursday, September 29, 2022, and Friday, September 30, 2022, are canceled.
wfxb.com
A List Of Closed And Postponed Events
The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
wpde.com
Government building closures, suspended services on Friday for Grand Strand & Pee Dee
WPDE — In anticipation of Hurricane Ian, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are closing city and county buildings and offices. Below is a list of government-owned buildings that will be closed Friday. HORRY COUNTY. All Horry County government offices including the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul...
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday
Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The National Weather Service said Ian is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night and move inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tornado watch has been issued for Horry County and weather officials have...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warning! Ian Targets SC Coast!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane an. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
AOL Corp
‘This isn’t a cakewalk’: Horry official urges residents to take incoming storm seriously
An Horry County official urged residents Thursday to take the incoming storm seriously, adding his concerns about flash flooding and potential tornadoes. “Everybody just needs to stay off the streets tomorrow as much as possible. Just use common sense and just ride this thing out,” said Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator for public safety.
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
myrtlebeachsc.com
IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes
2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
wpde.com
Pee Dee cities, counties work to clean basins & storm drains ahead of storm
WPDE — Cities and counties across the Pee Dee are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Ian before it hits their communities. Public works crews have spent much of the week cleaning storm drains and catching basins of trash and debris to lessen any flooding. They went to...
Ian now post-tropical cyclone
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
wpde.com
Lake City, Georgetown residents can grab sandbags ahead of Friday's expected flooding
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown will offer residents sandbags to protect their homes from flooding as severe weather is expected late this week. Georgetown Public Works says residents can grab up to 10 sandbags per person at a self-service station ahead of Hurricane Ian. Come by...
