ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Severe weather threat prompts school closures, remote learning

(WPDE) — Schools across the Pee and Grand Strand are starting to close or schedule e-learning days due to strong storm impacts from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, September 30, 2022, all Horry County Schools (HCS) facilities will be closed due to the forecast for inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian. However, HCS will operate on Friday with an eLearning day for all students. School staff members will provide directions for students regarding Friday’s eLearning day. Additionally, all after-school activities for Thursday, September 29, 2022, and Friday, September 30, 2022, are canceled.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

A List Of Closed And Postponed Events

The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday

Hurricane Ian made landfall just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The National Weather Service said Ian is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest by Friday night and move inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tornado watch has been issued for Horry County and weather officials have...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Horry County Schools#Inclement Weather#Elearning#Hcs
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warning! Ian Targets SC Coast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

‘This isn’t a cakewalk’: Horry official urges residents to take incoming storm seriously

An Horry County official urged residents Thursday to take the incoming storm seriously, adding his concerns about flash flooding and potential tornadoes. “Everybody just needs to stay off the streets tomorrow as much as possible. Just use common sense and just ride this thing out,” said Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator for public safety.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WBTW News13

Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

IAN 1:07 p.m. video update: Ocean Breaches Dunes

2:05 p.m. update – Hurricane Ian hits land officially in Georgetown, S.C. As the outer rims of Hurricane Ian make landfall in Myrtle Beach, the beaches begin to breach the dunes. This footage was captured 40 minutes ago. NOTABLE. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dunes major impact. Cherry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy