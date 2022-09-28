ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran national team shows solidarity with protesters at home

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago

While Iran’s national team prepares to take part in the World Cup, events back home have captured the world’s attention.

The country has been engulfed by protests after the death on September 13 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who had been detained by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab.

While questions swirl over Amini’s death, protests over women’s rights and Iran’s difficult political and economic situations have spread all over the country. Reports suggested that at least 70 people have been killed after the hard-line government cracked down on the protesters.

Amid this backdrop, Iran faced Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday just outside of Vienna, Austria.

Iran’s federation opted to play the match behind closed doors to minimize the potential of protests, but there were still protesters that showed up outside the stadium.

People stage a protest over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini ahead the friendly football match between Senegal and Iran in Moedling, Austria on September 27, 2022. (Photo by JAKUB SUKUP / AFP)

Before the game, Iran’s players stood for their national anthem wearing jackets that covered up the country’s colors and badge, a subtle but significant show of support for the protesters back home.

Azmoun stands with protesters

One of the most significant displays of support from Iran’s national team came from Sardar Azmoun, one of the team’s best players.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward posted and then deleted an Instagram story where he strongly stood up for protesters in Iran, even going as far as to say his support would be worth banishment from the national team if necessary.

“The ultimate [punishment] is to be kicked out of the national team, which is a small price to pay for even a single strand of Iranian women’s hair. Shame on you for easily killing the people and viva women of Iran. Long live Iranian women!” he wrote.

Last week, Iranian player Zobeir Niknafs posted an Instagram video in which he shaved his head in solidarity with the protesters.

There are much bigger questions than what will happen to Iran’s national team, but the fate of players who speak out is significant all the same. Will the likes of Azmoun and Niknafs be punished? And will Iranian players plan any kind of protest when the World Cup kicks off in two months?

If Iran’s government was hoping its most visible athletes would back down, it appears that they will be disappointed.

