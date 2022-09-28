ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox42kptm.com

Food for Thought: A year round farmers' market in Omaha

Fox 42 is bringing you a new segment we call ”Food For Thought”. Every Friday we’ll look at Omaha’s food and restaurant scene as we head into the weekend. Omaha has lots of farmers’ markets. But they all shut down towards the end of October.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Harney Street bike lane will remain for now

(Omaha,Neb.) — Omaha bicyclists made their voices heard as a number of them came out to Dewey Park Thursday evening to protest the removal of a protected bike lane on Harney Street. “I want it to be there for them and I want it to be there for other...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Thousands Of Dollars In Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business

Lincoln Police were called to Midwest Steel near 7th and N Street around 6:30 Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary. “A business supervisor reported arriving employees found a south side door had the lock portion drilled out of the doorknob,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Police say a check...
Omaha, NE
WOWT

No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Fox 42 Poll: Harney Street Bike Lane

Omaha is scheduled to take down the Harney St. bike lane on Friday. We want to know what you think?. Should Omaha keep the bike lane? Weigh in on our interactive poll below.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

State plan approved for Nebraska's electric vehicle charging network

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Friday approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Nebraska will...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Local man has family ties to some in path of hurricane Ian

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — While hurricane Ian is thousands of miles from Omaha, it is still having a big impact here. Lots of people here have friends and relatives in the path of the storm. Millions of people are in the path of Hurricane Ian for a local metro...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
BENNINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

Residents evacuated from apartment after fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 that some residents of an apartment building in west Lincoln were forced to evacuate early Friday morning after a fire broke out. LFR says calls about the fire off of Southwest 27th Street came in around 3 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?

My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home

What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
BENNINGTON, NE
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Now Held In Omaha

Omaha Police say 20-year old Wuanya Smith is back in Omaha, booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of Second Degree Murder, Use Of A Weapon - Gun - To Commit A Felony, Possession Of A Gun By A Prohibited Person, and Violation Of Probation. Omaha Police say Smith faces...
OMAHA, NE

