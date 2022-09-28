OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It's been a little over a year since Offutt Air Force Base has been able to use their main runway. But thanks to a $217,000,000 project, that has changed. “We just went from having the worst airfield in the air force to the best airfield in the air force- that’s great,” said U.S. Congressman, Don Bacon.

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO