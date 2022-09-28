Days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, the state is still reeling from the effects of the storm. The death toll has risen to at least 52, according to ABC News, and is expected to grow as more drowned victims are discovered.Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which encompasses Fort Myers, said at least 35 lives were lost in the county, according to ABC News. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that his state had not seen any deaths due to the hurricane and was “open for business.”The remnants of Hurricane Ian, now considered a post-tropical...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO