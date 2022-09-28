ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville gets one-year update on noise ordinance

One year after implementing a new noise ordinance, Asheville City Council heard an update on what is — and isn’t — working under the revised language. Staffers with the city’s Development Services Department, which the new ordinance tasks with enforcing noise regulations, presented on their work during Council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
my40.tv

Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
my40.tv

Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
biltmorebeacon.com

Buncombe County native is new school superintendent

Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
my40.tv

Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
my40.tv

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
Smoky Mountain News

Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission

Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
asheville.com

Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update

In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
Mountain Xpress

How is Asheville addressing panhandling?

Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
my40.tv

WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
