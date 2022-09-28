Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Asheville gets one-year update on noise ordinance
One year after implementing a new noise ordinance, Asheville City Council heard an update on what is — and isn’t — working under the revised language. Staffers with the city’s Development Services Department, which the new ordinance tasks with enforcing noise regulations, presented on their work during Council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
my40.tv
'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
my40.tv
Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
my40.tv
Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
my40.tv
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Dept. of Veterans Affairs grants ABCCM $750K for suicide prevention for veterans across NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) has received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant for ABCCM's Veterans Services of the Carolinas will go towards implementing suicide prevention services for veterans across all North Carolina counties. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon...
my40.tv
Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
my40.tv
Smoky Mountain Elk Fest canceled because of Ian, but elk exhibit remains open
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have disrupted plans for the Smoky Mountain Elk Fest planned for this weekend in Maggie Valley. The Haywood County Tourism Development Authority canceled the event because of the storm. But visitors can still learn a lot about elk at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
my40.tv
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
my40.tv
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
Mountain Xpress
How is Asheville addressing panhandling?
Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
my40.tv
WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
Comments / 0