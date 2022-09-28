Read full article on original website
Kennywood discusses new security system after shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood officials talked about updated security measures following a shooting at the park Saturday night. Kennywood said the new security system is a high-tech detection system from the company Evolv. They say it scans bags without a person physically checking them. "It's a fast-flowing system....
Kennywood has reopened with enhanced security measures
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park reopened Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at the...
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
McKeesport explosion still under investigation
Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
13-year-old shot in Swissvale, source says
SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the victim is 13 years old. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from...
Man arrested following police chase that ended on Fort Pitt Bridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday following a chase that ended on the Fort Pitt Bridge. According to a news release, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi was arrested on three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants out of Penn Hills. Detectives from...
Suspect in catalytic converter thefts around Allegheny County arrested in Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Pittsburgh area. Bethel Park police said a joint investigation alongside police in Ross Township identified 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. as a suspect. Wallace was arrested last week and faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments...
Police: Man nabbed in stolen rental car in Hempfield was awaiting sentencing in bank robberies
A former McCandless man awaiting sentencing for a string of bank robberies in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties was arrested this week after authorities said he led police on a chase in a stolen rental car. Dylan M. Poole, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in September in federal court in...
15-year-old student facing multiple charges after Oliver Citywide Academy staff member is assaulted
PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old Pittsburgh Public Schools student is facing multiple charges after an assault sent a staff member to the hospital. Pittsburgh mayor responds: Watch the report in the video player above. School officials tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the incident happened at Oliver Citywide Academy on...
Attorney answers questions regarding potential lawsuits against Kennywood after Saturday’s violence
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — People directly impacted by Saturday’s shooting at Kennywood Park are now seeking legal advice. Channel 11 spoke with a local attorney who says they have every right to and all businesses need to look at the security measures they have in place. “It’s important...
Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men. Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work. There are several similarities in the crimes. The victims...
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
Pittsburgh Police working to reduce fighting among kids in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Police sources gave Channel 11 a video of a fight that happened yesterday after school in the Carrick Shopping Plaza parking lot, where you can see several young kids pushing, punching, and hitting one another. On Thursday, police wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Several...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Relative of Kennywood gunshot victim shares details of event
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The relative of a man who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin shared their story Tuesday. Brandon Ward is one of the people who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park, and his mother-in-law Jill Simonetta said a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out next to Ward, his wife Lorrie Metrovich, who is Simonetta's daughter, and the couple's 10-year old daughter.
Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer scheduled for 2023
PITTSBURGH — The trial of the man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is set to begin in March 2023. Online court dockets show an updated trial date in the case against Christian Bey, 33, of Wilkinsburg. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 with...
