West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood discusses new security system after shooting

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood officials talked about updated security measures following a shooting at the park Saturday night. Kennywood said the new security system is a high-tech detection system from the company Evolv. They say it scans bags without a person physically checking them. "It's a fast-flowing system....
Kennywood has reopened with enhanced security measures

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park reopened Friday, six days after a shooting inside the park left three people hurt. A suspect has still not been publicly identified or arrested. Allegheny County police continue to investigate, including how the gun got into the park. Police are looking at the...
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison,  according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
Family seeking justice after cow shot along Fayette County road

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than three weeks after a cow was shot and killed in Fayette County, the animal's owners are pushing for answers. Chris Morris said he watched as the cow was shot along Rankin Airshaft Road in the middle of the afternoon back on Sept. 7. The cow belonged to a family member of Morris.
McKeesport explosion still under investigation

Allegheny County’s emergency management chief confirmed this week that an investigation is ongoing into what caused an explosion nearly two months ago at the Common Ground Building in McKeesport. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
13-year-old shot in Swissvale, source says

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Swissvale. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the victim is 13 years old. Swissvale officers responded to the 7500 block of Short Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. "First responders found a juvenile male victim suffering from...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Relative of Kennywood gunshot victim shares details of event

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The relative of a man who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin shared their story Tuesday. Brandon Ward is one of the people who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park, and his mother-in-law Jill Simonetta said a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out next to Ward, his wife Lorrie Metrovich, who is Simonetta's daughter, and the couple's 10-year old daughter.
