Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
Legal cannabis sales begin this weekend in Vermont
Legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and older begin Saturday in Vermont. The first licenses for adult-use retail cannabis sales were issued on September 14th by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury. Ceres Med in South Burlington will transition from medical to adult-use cannabis sales. A fourth has been licensed but is not yet ready to open.
Capital Region mayors unveil budget proposals in uncertain economic time
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, outlined details of a $104 million spending plan on Friday. The 2022 proposal was for a $97 million budget that restored some positions eliminated by the city during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s plan presented to the all-Democratic city council...
NY moves to make all new vehicle sales zero emissions by 2035
New York is moving forward on an effort that would require all new passenger cars, pickups, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expedite the regulatory process for legislation signed by the Democrat last year. Hochul says it’s a crucial step to electrify the transportation sector and help New York achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.
NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
9/30/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and director, actor, educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.
Vermont Teacher of the Year named
The Vermont Agency of Education has selected the state’s Teacher of the Year. The agency announced Thursday that Vergennes Union Elementary School physical education teacher Robyn Newton is the 2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been a physical education teacher at the school for 27 years. As the...
Health care survey being sent to Vermonters
A survey is being sent to Vermont residents asking their opinion about their health care. The Vermont Blueprint for Health is a part of the Department of Vermont Health Access. It conducts an annual survey asking Vermonters whether they can get the health care they need and if their doctors meet their needs.
Siena poll shows Hochul and other New York Democrats ahead in statewide contests
New York Governor Kathy Hochul remains in strong position to win a full term over Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin. That’s according to the latest poll from the Siena College Research Institute, which finds Hochul up 54-to-37 percent among likely voters. In fact, Democrats are leading all statewide elections...
Assemblyman proposes middle income heating assistance fund
A northern New York assemblyman is introducing a bill to create a middle-income home energy assistance fund. Democrat D. Billy Jones is introducing legislation to create a $3 million fund to help residents pay heating bills. It specifically includes what are called ALICE – or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed...
Debate between Democratic, Republican candidates for Vermont governor shows contrast in governing philosophy
The two major party candidates for Vermont governor debated in Burlington Wednesday evening. While the candidates were, for the most part, cordial, they displayed sharp contrasts in their governing philosophy. Online investigative newspaper VTDigger brought incumbent Republican Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel together as part of a...
Vermont governor announces tax credit awards to projects that revitalize communities
Vermont Governor Phil Scott was in St. Albans Tuesday to announce the projects that will receive funding support through a state tax incentive program. This year Vermont’s Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program is providing a total of $4.35 million in state tax credits to projects that “enhance the historic character and improve building safety of older and historic commercial and community buildings” in qualified communities.
