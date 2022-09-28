New York is moving forward on an effort that would require all new passenger cars, pickups, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expedite the regulatory process for legislation signed by the Democrat last year. Hochul says it’s a crucial step to electrify the transportation sector and help New York achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.

