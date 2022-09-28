Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
mynews13.com
Charter Communications opens free Spectrum Out of Home WiFi Access points
Charter Communications has opened nearly 175,000 free Spectrum Out of Home WiFi Access points across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. This free access is in support of response to Hurricane Ian. These access points can be found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas. We have a...
mynews13.com
New York advances plan to end gas vehicle sales by 2035
Regulations are being advanced that will end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in New York by 2035, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. If given final approval, New York would join California in the effort to transition to electric vehicles by the middle of the next decade. "New York is...
mynews13.com
Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York
Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike
Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
mynews13.com
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
mynews13.com
As state struggles to retain workers, young people weigh their options
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new study from local research firm Forward Analytics found that it will likely get harder to fill open jobs around Wisconsin over the next decade. According to the study, Wisconsin does not have enough young, working-age people to replace workers that will eventually turn 65 and retire. Unless Wisconsin can attract more people from other states or countries, the state’s prime working age population is predicted to shrink by 130,000 over the next eight years.
mynews13.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Top 16 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the top 16 products in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
Comments / 0