Read full article on original website
Related
dogster.com
Guide to Dog Obedience Training
Picture being transported to an alien world where nothing makes sense. Similarly, entering your home can be such a confusing, scary place at first for your dog. He doesn’t know our language or our rules until we explain them to him. This is where basic training or puppy training...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Dogs have dreams about normal things from their life — like playtime and baths. But dogs can also have nightmares, but you shouldn't wake them even if they seem distressed. Small dogs dream more frequently than large dogs, but large dogs have longer dreams. Like humans, dogs make all...
People
These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People love to spoil their dogs (cue Kaley Cuoco and Justin Theroux!), but choosing what kind of treat to buy for your furry friend can be overwhelming.
Healthline
Dogs Can Smell When We're Stressed Out
Researchers say dogs can detect changes in odors that let them know when people are feeling stressed. Experts say dogs can be trained to help reduce a person’s anxiety when they detect these scents. They add that people should be fully aware of the responsibilities of owning a dog...
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
notabully.org
Why Does My German Shepherd Stare At Me?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. German Shepherds, like all dogs, are not able to speak our language and thus they have other ways of communicating with us. One of those ways is through direct eye contact. To a dog, the eyes are not only a window into the soul but also play an important role in doggy communication. Despite how subtle it can be to us humans, a dog’s eyes can say a lot.
dogster.com
Donut Bed is Right for Your Dog?
Dogs are natural denning creatures, and donut beds are great for dogs to feel cozy and secure while sleeping. A dog donut bed has a circular shape specifically designed to accommodate a dog’s natural inclinations to nest and burrow. Donut dog beds are especially great for:. dogs who have...
The Major Mistake To Avoid When Installing A Kitchen Island
Installing a kitchen island can prove the solution to your storage (and seating) problems, but there's one mistake, that if made, isn't so easy to get around.
dogsbestlife.com
Stubborn puppy training: 7 tips to teach your disobedient dog
Working with a stubborn puppy that doesn’t seem to want to listen to you can be frustrating. Sometimes it feels like a disobedient puppy is testing your patience. But with some work, you can train your dog to behave and prevent bad habits. So, try this helpful advice if...
dogsbestlife.com
Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk
If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
getnews.info
Finding The Perfect Name For A New Furry Friend Is Easy With Pet Name Guide
From the moment a decision is made to adopt or choose a dog to naming the perfect new friend, Pet Name Guide has all of the information needed. The downloadable guide covers a wide range of topics to educate and aid in decision-making. When it comes to bringing a new...
notabully.org
Why It’s Okay To Walk Your Dog In The Rain (How To Do It)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog owners, there will come a day when our beloved pups will need to use the bathroom at a time when it’s not very convenient or comfortable for us. And as responsible, loving dog owners we will push aside our own comforts and take our dogs outside to do their business. This frequently means having to take our pups out in the rain, whether that be a drizzle or a downpour.
Cat sedatives: Vet's guide to uses and sedating at home
Your cat may benefit from receiving cat sedatives if they get frightened at stressful but necessary events like going to the veterinary clinic or travelling. Or perhaps if they become aggressive when you’re trimming their nails or grooming them at home. Oral sedatives from your veterinarian can help reduce...
Comments / 0