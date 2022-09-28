Read full article on original website
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police
The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
Jackson school put on lockdown after break-in suspect tried to enter building
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An alleged home invasion attempt led to a short-lived lockdown at a nearby Jackson school building Monday, police said. At about 9:12 a.m. Sept. 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a report of breaking-and-entering at a house in the 1100 block of Wayne Street.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
WWMT
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Lansing police identify woman killed Friday morning
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
wkzo.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing. Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near the apartment’s leasing office on Long Boulevard. When they arrived, police said...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Borgess after crashing into a deer in Algansee Township
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A motorcyclist was flown out Friday afternoon following a crash involving a deer. The crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area of Fisher and Ferguson Roads. The unnamed motorcyclist was flown to Borgess Hospital. It’s not known how serious the injuries were....
