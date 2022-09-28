ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police

The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
HILLSDALE, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Robbery#Violent Crime
WWMT

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police investigating shooting after 24-year-old woman found dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in South Lansing. Police responded to a call of a possible shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near the apartment’s leasing office on Long Boulevard. When they arrived, police said...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy