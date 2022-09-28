Read full article on original website
Related
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Keenan Allen News
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to welcome back Keenan Allen this week after the star wide receiver missed their last two games. He might have suffered a setback on his road to recovery. According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Allen left Thursday's practice early with a trainer....
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Chase Edmonds, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Boyd (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision in Week 4
Jones was limited on practice all week, so it would seem like he has a chance to return this week. The Bucs play Sunday night though, so it is tough to risk starting him for fantasy managers. His return would greatly benefit Tom Brady. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is also considered a game-time decision.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston doubtful to play Sunday against Minnesota
Head coach Dennis Allen stated earlier in the week that Winston was taking a rest day and that his back injury should not impact his availability. Now, after missing three straight practices the Saints are likely going to have to turn to veteran Andy Dalton to make the start Sunday in London. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on how much time Winston will miss with this back injury, or if it will be limited to just one game.
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery out for Sunday's game
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB David Montgomery (knee/ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Montgomery left last week's contest early, paving the way for sophomore RB Khalil Herbert to show out in his absence. Herbert had a strong rookie season while Montgomery was sidelined, and should be viewed as a strong RB2 candidate against a vulnerable Giants defense, especially in a run-heavy offensive system. Montgomery didn't practice, but there was hope he'd play this week, meaning his chances of playing next week are still high.
fantasypros.com
Week 4 NFL DFS Primer: Dolphins at Bengals Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Dolphins won an AFC East battle against the Bills on Sunday. Now, they’re attempting to avoid an emotional letdown on a short week against the Bengals after they ended their Super Bowl hangover with a win in Week 3. Both offenses are top-heavy and have a narrow passing tree. So, how should DFS gamers handle their roster construction for this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown contest?
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook upgraded to full participant on Thursday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the Minnesota Vikings. He was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Vikings are in London right now for their Sunday game against the New...
This Packers-Giants Trade Sends WR Kenny Golladay To Green Bay
The New York Giants are the most surprising 2-1 team in the NFL. Their defense has come up big at the end of some games, doing what they can to make up for an underwhelming offensive performance. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers end up being on the horizon?
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) misses second consecutive practice Thursday
Most likely, the Falcons are just trying to give the 31-year-old running back some rest after another high-usage game for him last Sunday. Patterson's provided great fantasy production in two out of the three games this season and should be started as an RB2 with upside again this week against Cleveland.
Comments / 0