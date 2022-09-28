Read full article on original website
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
hypebeast.com
Sneaker Designer Donny the Dybbuk Accuses adidas of Copying Work
Amidst its feud with Ye and uncertain future with YEEZY, is now being accused of copying designs. Taking to Instagram, sneaker designer Donny the Dybbuk launched accusations that point toward the German sportswear company stealing his work for an adidas Nizza release. The post highlights how the Three Stripes drip...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59
Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever
Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list. “This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.More from VIBE.comBET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' And Cypher LineupLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsMa$e Previews...
The Story and Meaning Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio
As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death / I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left—the soulful, shrewd lines of “Gangsta’s Paradise” have been blasting out of speakers since 1995. With Coolio’s thought-provoking lyrics and L.V’s gospel-tinged wail on the chorus, this track is impossible to shake.
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Ushers in a New Era of Creativity With 'ENTERGALACTIC'
Kid Cudi has dropped off his latest record, ENTERGALACTIC. Accompanying his Netflix TV series of the same name, which also premieres today, the 15-track album clocks in at 45 minutes and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and Don Toliver, along with production work from the likes of Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, Take A Daytrip, Plain Pat and more. ENTERGALACTIC marks Cudder’s first full-length album since the celebrated Man on the Moon III: The Chosen from 2020, and paints a vibrant picture of what fans can expect from his animated series.
hypebeast.com
Latest adidas adiFOM Q Releases in Shades of Grey
Continues its foray into the clog trend with a new release of its adiFOM Q. In recent weeks, the German sportswear giant has been busy releasing more colorways of the new silhouette including, “Black Carbon” and “Wonder White” as well as the “White/Orange” and “Grey/Orange.” The silhouette appears to take inspiration from a soccer boot and holds similarity to the YEEZY Foam Runners with its breathable design.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens SS23 "EDFU" Saw a Master at Work
A Rick Owens show is always a moment to stop and appreciated, and nothing less was expected for his Spring/Summer 2023 runway at Paris Fashion Week. Often exploring gory cues submerged in sexual motifs alongside kinks and gothic glamor, the Dark Lord himself never disappoints and has held his ground as one of the most anticipated designers on display season after season for over a decade. For Fall/Winter 2022, Rick Owens injected the hallowed halls of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo with eerie smog and the scent of his debut Aesop collaboration, harking back to memories of his Catholic school education channeled via asymmetrical design themes that looked as if they were struck by Dracula.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Gets Real About How Virgil Abloh's Involvement Inspired the Fashion in 'Entergalactic'
In an exclusive clip shared to Hypebeast, Netflix dives deeper into the meaning behind the fashion choices for its upcoming, much-anticipated new animated series, Entergalactic. A project close to Kid Cudi‘s heart and a curated from the mind behind Man on the Moon, the multi-hyphenate wanted to make sure that this series was like no other animation ever seen before.
hypebeast.com
Ed Sheeran Becomes a Pokémon Trainer in the Music Video for "Celestial"
Ed Sheeran may be a four-time Grammy winner with four #1 albums to match, but if he had it his way he’d probably be a Pokémon trainer. No, seriously: Sheeran is an avowed Pokémon fan who has a super-sized collection of plush Pokémon toys and recently cut “Celestial,” the theme song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. “Celestial” recently received an official music video, and in it, Sheeran gets to live out his Pokémon dreams.
hypebeast.com
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover
Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift Launches New “District” Collection
Following up the success of his first two collections, “Private” and “Public,” NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new drop for his Honor The Gift fashion label. Inspired by the Unified School Districts of Los Angeles, Westbrook has implemented...
hypebeast.com
JID Debuts Heart-Wrenching Visual for Single “Money”
Last month, JID shared a thoughtful but dark music video for his song with Kenny Mason, “Dance Now.” The rapper-singer has now returned with an official visual for another The Forever Story cut, “Money.”. The video follows two young brothers in the countryside of what’s likely Georgia,...
