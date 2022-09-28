ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppHere It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
GOBankingRates

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Fortune

Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be

Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
