U.S. Has Not Seen Acts Indicating Russia Contemplating Nuclear Attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has not yet seen Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating the use of nuclear weapons amid its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, despite what he called "loose talk" by Russian President Vladimir Putin about their possible use.
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
Ukraine Tells Russia to Appeal if It Wants Imperilled Troops Freed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging,...
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Asked Canada's Trudeau for Help in Removing Landmines
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion. Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed...
Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
Trump Is Accused of Stonewalling Rape Accuser to Avoid Oct. 19 Deposition
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely. In a letter filed on Friday in federal...
U.S. Justice Dept Seeks Expedited Ruling in Trump Special Master Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified...
Putin Accuses West of Blowing up Pipelines as Europe Steps up Vigilance
TBILISI/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies. In a speech to mark the annexation of four...
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Meets With U.S. Capitol Riot Committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by...
Russian forces accused of kidnapping Ukrainian nuclear plant director
Russian military forces have abducted the head of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the facility's operator Energoatom alleged Saturday.
IEA Birol: 'Very Obvious' Who Was Behind the Nord Stream Sabotage
PARIS (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea. "It is not yet known who made it, who is behind this...
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Oil Exports, Targets Chinese Firms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of involvement in Iran's petrochemical and petroleum trade, including five based in China, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Washington has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran's petrochemicals...
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing
A group of Afghan women has protested a suicide bombing in a Shiite education center in Kabul, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government.
Russian Patrol Detains Head of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move. Ihor Murashov was detained on his way from the nuclear plant,...
U.S., Allies Need to Be 'Concerned' About Attacks on Western Infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its Western allies need to be concerned about potential Russian attacks on infrastructure in the wake of alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. European and NATO officials are blaming sabotage for three...
Russian Annexation of Ukraine Regions Would Be 'Dangerous Escalation,' UN Chief Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday. "Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia...
Biden Says Putin's Actions on Ukraine Are Sign He's Struggling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine are a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Biden said the United States and its allies will not be...
U.S. Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Haitian Gangs and 'Warlords'
(Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them, as the Caribbean nation remains gripped by a gang blockade that has caused increasingly dire fuel shortages. Gregory Meeks and Michael McCaul, during a hearing of the House of...
