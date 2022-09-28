ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auschwitz Museum Explains Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Their Guestbook with Famous Line from Terminator

"I'll be back," the actor wrote in a guestbook for the museum, which said his visit "was planned to be relatively short" and that he promised to return and stay longer another time Auschwitz Museum is addressing the story behind Arnold Schwarzenegger's entry in their guestbook, which includes a catchphrase from his movie Terminator.  The 75-year-old actor and former California Governor visited the museum in Poland after he received the inaugural "Fighting Hatred" award in June from the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. Following his visit, the establishment shared...
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'

Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
