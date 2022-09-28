Read full article on original website
Clarendon County Emergency Management flood warning
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:15 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the. following areas, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg and. Sumter. * WHEN...Until 7:15 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage...
Haselden Drive closed
A tree has fallen across Haselden Drive, off Hwy 260 in Manning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
Local woman gets a kidney
The following is a story from The Manning Times on April 11th, 2013, followed by an update on Mary Ashley Barbot. At age 10, some little girls want a new doll. Mary Ashley is in third grade, but at the moment she is home-bound and unable to attend her school. Though Mary Ashley knows she is sick, her mother isn’t sure if she really grasps the sensitivity of the situation.
Government offices closure notice
Clarendon County Government offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Setpember 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. Law enforcement and other essential services will be uninterrupted. Clarendon County Administration will continue to monitor weather updates. For more details or further information, updates will be...
New WGE building will be safer
In about two years, your child could be learning in a brand new, much deserved facility. Walker Gamble Elementary is getting a brand new building, and in a more secure location. One thing that is planned to remain the same, however, is the name. The school is named after the...
School board meeting agenda 10/3
7. Approval of Minutes of September 12, 2022 Meeting. e. Awards Program – Partnership w/Town of Summerton. b. Approval of Second & Final Reading of Policies GCC & GDC. c. Approval of Second & Final Reading of Policy JBAB. 13. Office of Administration. a. Assistant Superintendent Update. 14. Office...
Salem Road closure
A tree has fallen across Salem Road, at the end of McIntosh Road in New Zion. The road has been closed until the tree can be removed.
Manning remembers a town staple
Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
Star-studded play comes to Manning
A new play will be coming to Manning at the Weldon Auditorium November 12 at 7PM. Sutton Glory Ministries Productions presents, A Love Story, a play about love, choices, relationships, and family. A woman is in love with the wrong man, and her family and friends are trying to make her see he is not the right person for her. Will she come to realize that her real love has been there the whole time?
