A new play will be coming to Manning at the Weldon Auditorium November 12 at 7PM. Sutton Glory Ministries Productions presents, A Love Story, a play about love, choices, relationships, and family. A woman is in love with the wrong man, and her family and friends are trying to make her see he is not the right person for her. Will she come to realize that her real love has been there the whole time?

MANNING, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO