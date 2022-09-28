Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Mystery behind holes in SUE the T. Rex's jaw solved?
CHICAGO - Part of a mystery has been solved about SUE the T-Rex after decades of debate about why the dinosaur has holes in its head. This has been closely studied by scientists at Chicago's Field Museum. New research announced Friday says it was not a fungus-like bacterial infection that...
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Tears, cheers for ‘Father Bob’
Friends recall colorful character, loving heart (Editor's note: this story appeared in the March 2, 2018 edition of the Southwest News-Herald.) By Anthony Caciopo It was a sweet sendoff for a sweet man. With the uplifting melody of “Amazing Grace” filling Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, about 75 friends and loved ones of Robert…
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGNtv.com
Classic Greek Cuisine with a Twist
Kala Modern Greek is a new Lincoln Park restaurant serving up classic Greek cuisine with a twist. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at some of their signature dishes is partner Stephanie Guerre. 2523 N. Clark Street. Instagram @kalachicago.
wgnradio.com
Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall
HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago
CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Comments / 0