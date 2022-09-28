ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
‘I love this city’: Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
Appleton Mayor impersonated, warns residents of potential scam

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Appleton residents say they’ve been contacted by the mayor of Appleton, but the mayor says he isn’t reaching out. “Specifically, the text says ‘this is Jake and I have a question for you about the city of Appleton or something like that,” said Jake Woodford Mayor of Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Winneconne Police has taken a 24-year-old former teacher into custody on at least one felony charge. According to a Facebook post, officers are anticipating several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, pending the outcome of their investigation.
WINNECONNE, WI
Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez

If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
KIMBERLY, WI

