Sumter senior citizens united for community-wide bingo
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 100 senior citizens in Sumter County got together for community-wide bingo, hosted by Sumter Senior Services and Sumter County Parks and Recreation at the South Hope Center. Julia Evans came to Wednesday's event. "It was just a grand day," she told me. "We got...
Storm shelters open in Charleston, Williamsburg counties
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three emergency shelters are open for those who need to seek a safe place to ride out the storm in the Lowcountry. A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Bond Court Detention Center (3851 Leeds Avenue) and another shelter is open at Dunston Elementary School (1825 Remount Road). Residents in […]
manninglive.com
Local woman gets a kidney
The following is a story from The Manning Times on April 11th, 2013, followed by an update on Mary Ashley Barbot. At age 10, some little girls want a new doll. Mary Ashley is in third grade, but at the moment she is home-bound and unable to attend her school. Though Mary Ashley knows she is sick, her mother isn’t sure if she really grasps the sensitivity of the situation.
walterborolive.com
Sheriff recognizes employees for hard work
Several employees with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office have been named Employee of the Quarter. Those who were recently chosen are for the third quarter of the year, which is for the months of July, August and September. The Employee of the Quarter program was created by the sheriff’s...
manninglive.com
Haselden Drive closed
A tree has fallen across Haselden Drive, off Hwy 260 in Manning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
manninglive.com
Manning remembers a town staple
Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
abccolumbia.com
Family of fallen CPD officer sets up GoFundme page
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The family of a Columbia Master Police officer who died last weekend started a GoFundMe page for the fallen officer. Columbia Police shared the account information on their twitter account which was started by Officer Tyrell Owens Riley’s little sister. According to her, the unexpected death of Riley has been devastating and they are hoping to raise money to “maintain the stability for his young daughter and family left behind”.
The Post and Courier
Duke Energy donates $8,000 to Kingstree
Money is flowing into Kingstree like a river. The town was the beneficiary of Duke Energy philanthropy at a Sept. 19, town council meeting. The town has received $1 million in grants for two new pump stations and a $250,000 grant for the Mill Street Landing project that relates to the developing Black River State Park project.
wach.com
Tree falls on Columbia house and car
Columbia Police and Fire Departments say a tree has toppled onto a house and car on the 3400 block of Coleman Street. No injuries have been reported.
manninglive.com
New WGE building will be safer
In about two years, your child could be learning in a brand new, much deserved facility. Walker Gamble Elementary is getting a brand new building, and in a more secure location. One thing that is planned to remain the same, however, is the name. The school is named after the...
counton2.com
SLED: North Charleston store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced charges against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard (25) and Justin Outley (25) owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According...
Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
wpde.com
Florence high school put on lockdown after photo of person with weapon seen on Snapchat
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A photo of a person with a weapon at a Florence high school ended up being a stock image and put the building into a brief lockdown Wednesday. Principal Matthew Dowdell sent a letter to the parents of West Florence High School explaining the situation and asked them to continue to have conversations with their students about appropriate uses of social media.
WIS-TV
Management firm responds to litigation from tenant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
