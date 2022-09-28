Read full article on original website
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal
Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
Worst Mass Murderer Criminals in U.S. History
There have been countless criminals throughout America's history, but the mass murder crimes of some have been so atrocious they have caused a significant negative impact on American society.
'Dahmer' revisits true-life history of serial killer, cannibal
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dramatizes the real-life story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who admitted to killing 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. The series, from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, reached the No. 1 spot for an...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer. From Insider:. "As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on...
msn.com
Voices: Glamorising serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer through ‘true crime’ shows has to stop
Even in death, the voice of Carl Williams is louder than that of his victims. Intimate prison letters written by the convicted murderer and drug trafficker to his ex-wife, Roberta – herself recently arrested on kidnap and threats to kill charges, allegedly made against a documentary producer – were published in August 2019.
Army Times
Will vegan meals finally join the MRE lineup?
Four. That is the current number of Meals-Ready-to-Eat the military offers vegetarian service members. And while the military can technically support in-theater dietary needs of service members who eat kosher, halal and vegetarian, there aren’t any solely plant-based options for vegans ... yet. On July 14, the House of...
Army Times
Meta ordered to pay $175M for copying Green Beret veteran’s app
Meta Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was found by a federal jury in Austin, Texas, to have infringed on two patents held by Voxer Inc., a walkie talkie messaging app founded by a former Army Green Beret. The social media giant was ordered to pay nearly $175...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
Army Times
G-RAP 2.0? National Guard could resurrect recruiting referral bonuses
They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return. The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall that could leave the nation’s part-time soldiers struggling to fulfill their myriad requirements.
Army Times
12 civilians killed, 5 injured during U.S. operations in 2021
Air strikes coordinated by the U.S. resulted in the deaths of 12 civilians and injuries to five more in 2021, during the final days of the war in Afghanistan, according to the Defense Department’s annual civilian casualties report, released Tuesday. Ten of those deaths were the result of an...
Army Times
Fears of openly gay troops were vastly overblown: Pentagon report
A decade after the services first allowed gay and lesbian troops to serve openly, a report from the Joint Staff found that concerns about combat effectiveness and unit cohesion were basically unfounded. That’s the conclusion of a 196-page document published in 2021 by the Joint History and Research Office, recently...
Army Times
DoD considers universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-old military kids
Full-day universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds is being considered by Department of Defense officials, one of several efforts under way that would open learning opportunities for more military children through the Department of Defense Education Activity. Other efforts include an ongoing pilot program that allows some military children living outside the...
