ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place for Oklahoma's hunting season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bow hunting season officially starts this weekend in Oklahoma. While many hunters are looking forward to deer season, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning about a dangerous disease that could be infecting part of the state's animal population, so for the first time, the department is putting a Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
okcfox.com

Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Linus K12#Language Arts#Oklahoma Family Guides#Osde
okcfox.com

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
okcfox.com

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
okcfox.com

Tailgating with Wade's RV

Take tailgating experience to the next level by purchasing a Wade’s RV!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. Website: wadesrv.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WADE'S RV.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy