Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
Oklahoma health officials share new information about long COVID and its impact
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Medical Association shared new information Wednesday about long COVID, also known as long haul syndrome or post-COVID conditions, and treatment options. Long COVID is a combination of symptoms that emerge months, or even years, after recovering from the virus. Research shows one...
Oklahoma lawmakers push for statewide ban on transitioning of minors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A handful of Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a statewide ban on certain gender reassignment services. Senator Nathan Dahm and Represenative Wendy Stearman made the announcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. There's been influence from around the state, and the country. Fox 25 received...
Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place for Oklahoma's hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bow hunting season officially starts this weekend in Oklahoma. While many hunters are looking forward to deer season, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning about a dangerous disease that could be infecting part of the state's animal population, so for the first time, the department is putting a Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place.
Oklahoma governor's race tightening? Election analyst shifts race outlook
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A national election analyst group is shifting its outlook on Oklahoma's governor's race less than six weeks from November's midterms. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday moved the race between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister from 'Solid R' to 'Likely R.' But what does that change mean?
Governor's calls for grocery tax elimination face an uphill battle in the Oklahoma Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — We've heard call after call from the Governor for inflation relief and an end to the state's grocery tax, but his proposal is facing an uphill battle. The House answered the call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before adjourning in June.
Edmond Electric sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian response in Florida
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric is pitching in to help with Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on Florida. Seven lineman and four trucks from Edmond Electric left Wednesday to help with the repsonse and support for communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. They will be part...
Bills looks to eliminate rules that reduce social security benefits for public servants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many teachers, police and firefighters are not getting their full social security benefits, even though they're paid in. Now, a bill to get rid of the rules that reduce social security benefits for public servants, is moving forward. The Social Security Fairness Act is meant...
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
Tailgating with Wade's RV
Take tailgating experience to the next level by purchasing a Wade’s RV!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes. Website: wadesrv.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WADE'S RV.
'Life-threatening' flooding expected as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon and has the potential to cause "life-threatening" flooding, as the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS...
