ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged in West Loop kidnapping attempt, 2 other attacks against women

By Sam Charles, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiogK_0iDjGzy600

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is charged after attempting to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women on the same day.

Police said Quavon Ewing, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping and two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection with three separate incidents that happened Sunday morning.

Police said Ewing grabbed a 45-year-old woman’s arm and attempted to pull her into a vehicle on the 200 block of South Sangamon in the West Loop around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

He also faces charges in connection to the aggravated batteries of a 35-year-old woman on the 100 block of West Roosevelt and of a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State on Sunday morning.

According to court records, Ewing was arrested at the Jackson station on the CTA Red Line at 12 a.m. Tuesday. CTA personnel recognized him as the man from the wanted posters. However, court records also show that Ewing was already in police custody at 3 a.m. Friday. Ewing turned himself in to police at the Englewood district station because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for his failure to register as a sex offender.

Police search for attempted kidnapper in West Loop; 2nd attempt in past month

Ewing is due in bond court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Four charged in Southwest Side crime spree that ended in crash that killed innocent woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including three teens, have been charged in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree that ended with a crash that killed an innocent woman.Police said four people carjacked two women Wednesday night, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.All four people were taken into custody after that crash, and now face criminal charges.A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of murder, and three counts of aggravated fleeing.Another 17-year-old boy has been charged with felony counts of possession of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman

CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#West Loop#Violent Crime#The Cta Red Line#Cta#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Judge finds man not guilty of murder in 2020 stabbing outside Richard’s Bar

Update: A fully-updated story that includes the judge’s findings is available at this link. The man accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside Richard’s Bar in West Town in February 2020 was acquitted of all charges during a bench trial in Chicago this week, Cook County court records show.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side

CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy