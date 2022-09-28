Man charged in West Loop kidnapping attempt, 2 other attacks against women

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is charged after attempting to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women on the same day.

Police said Quavon Ewing, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted kidnapping and two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection with three separate incidents that happened Sunday morning.

Police said Ewing grabbed a 45-year-old woman’s arm and attempted to pull her into a vehicle on the 200 block of South Sangamon in the West Loop around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

He also faces charges in connection to the aggravated batteries of a 35-year-old woman on the 100 block of West Roosevelt and of a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State on Sunday morning.

According to court records, Ewing was arrested at the Jackson station on the CTA Red Line at 12 a.m. Tuesday. CTA personnel recognized him as the man from the wanted posters. However, court records also show that Ewing was already in police custody at 3 a.m. Friday. Ewing turned himself in to police at the Englewood district station because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for his failure to register as a sex offender.

Ewing is due in bond court on Wednesday.

