This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen Walters
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to bring more life to once-deserted Burrell Plaza
Dunkin’ will open a new store in December in the former First National Bank building in Burrell Plaza along Leechburg Road. The popular coffee, breakfast and snack restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full- and part-time jobs, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland Restaurant Group, the largest Dunkin’ franchisee in Western Pennsylvania.
Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building
PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Top 12 October events in Pittsburgh for families
It’s no secret that fall is packed full of fun in Pittsburgh. It’s a quick trip to surrounding farms and fall festivals – but the city itself is ripe plenty of with things to do, too. From behind-the-scenes tours of downtown buildings to a pop-up bookstore just for kids, there’s no shortage of things to keep your family busy this month. Check out these October events in Pittsburgh for families:
Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition
Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
Channel 11 tours new airport terminal construction site as work continues on schedule
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Construction is moving along as scheduled for Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal, on track to open to travelers in early 2025. Channel 11 had the opportunity to tour the construction site on Wednesday, as the property begins to take shape. Steel beams supporting the terminal have been put in place, and road construction is just getting started.
'Behind the Stage Door': How a Pittsburgh promoter brought some of rock's biggest names to town
PITTSBURGH — A new "rockumentary" takes viewers on the emotional ride of a legendary concert promoter responsible for bringing some of the biggest names in music to Pittsburgh. Based on his book of the same name, "Behind the Stage Door" details how Rich Engler thrived and survived more than...
Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers
Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
Local man out $60,000 after national solar panel company closes
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors last week – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Now hundreds of customers are in the dark. Imagine paying $60,000 for something that does not work. That’s exactly what one local man said...
What Should Be Done About the Lack of Public Restrooms in Downtown Pittsburgh?
When you have to go, you have to go. But where to go is becoming a more pressing problem Downtown, and stakeholders say the lack of public restrooms has gotten worse since the pandemic. The Building Owners & Managers Association of Pittsburgh and the Department of Community Engagement and Leadership...
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County
One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love
With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
Bradys Run Park Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Event In October
Safely dispose of common household chemicals and take advantage of the Beaver County Hazardous Waste Collection event that is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022. The collection takes place at Bradys Run Park Recycling Center in Brighton Township and is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A $20.00 fee covers disposal up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of the following materials:
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
