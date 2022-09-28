ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building

PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
kidsburgh.org

Top 12 October events in Pittsburgh for families

It’s no secret that fall is packed full of fun in Pittsburgh. It’s a quick trip to surrounding farms and fall festivals – but the city itself is ripe plenty of with things to do, too. From behind-the-scenes tours of downtown buildings to a pop-up bookstore just for kids, there’s no shortage of things to keep your family busy this month. Check out these October events in Pittsburgh for families:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Ligonier Country Market tops in Pa., according to online competition

Ligonier Country Market was judged to be the best farmers market in the state, according to the results of an online competition. The market was the top choice in Pennsylvania of voters in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a collaboration of the American Farmland Trust (AFT) and the Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best markets in the country.
LIGONIER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Channel 11 tours new airport terminal construction site as work continues on schedule

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Construction is moving along as scheduled for Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal, on track to open to travelers in early 2025. Channel 11 had the opportunity to tour the construction site on Wednesday, as the property begins to take shape. Steel beams supporting the terminal have been put in place, and road construction is just getting started.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers

Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
iheart.com

Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County

One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love

With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Bradys Run Park Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Event In October

Safely dispose of common household chemicals and take advantage of the Beaver County Hazardous Waste Collection event that is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022. The collection takes place at Bradys Run Park Recycling Center in Brighton Township and is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A $20.00 fee covers disposal up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of the following materials:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

