Tulsa, OK

publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa County DA calls for mental health funding after stabbing

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is calling for more state funding for mental illness programs. The district attorney spoke to a crowd of journalists Wednesday afternoon — the day after his daughter stabbed herself and then stabbed him at his south Tulsa home. Kunzweiler said lawmakers need to...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’

Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma

Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Kevin Stitt
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
#Police Sergeant#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Tpd#Senate
publicradiotulsa.org

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Walking Into Tulsa Bar With Large Cut To The Neck

A man died Friday morning after stumbling into a Tulsa bar with a cut to his neck, according to Tulsa Police. Police received a call around 1 a.m. that a man walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, collapsed, and died inside. Though witnesses stated that the man had a gunshot wound, officers determined the victim was not shot and had died after sustaining a severe cut wound to the neck.
TULSA, OK
News Break
Politics
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

