Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TCSO adds AI technology in effort to reunite lost parents and children at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — One of the biggest non-criminal concerns for law enforcement at the Tulsa State Fair is trying to locate children who become separated from their parents while visiting the fair. This year, the Tulsa County Sheriff Office has a new tool at its disposal. In addition to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa County DA calls for mental health funding after stabbing
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is calling for more state funding for mental illness programs. The district attorney spoke to a crowd of journalists Wednesday afternoon — the day after his daughter stabbed herself and then stabbed him at his south Tulsa home. Kunzweiler said lawmakers need to...
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
publicradiotulsa.org
What pandemic relief projects Oklahoma lawmakers approved, omitted in special session
A last-minute disagreement between the Oklahoma House and Senate over a pandemic relief bill to fund domestic violence programs is the only piece of unfinished business from a two-day special session that allocated almost $2 billion to water infrastructure, broadband and mental health needs. Lawmakers failed to act on a...
city-sentinel.com
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
Investigation: Women prosecuted for using medical marijuana during pregnancy
A recent investigation by The Frontier found that Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using marijuana during pregnancy-even if they have medical marijuana cards.
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Fake parking ticket left on SUV outside Tulsa hotel
A little slip of paper under your windshield wiper can put a damper on your day, but a man in Tulsa got a different sort of message left for him on Thursday.
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office using new camera technology to keep children safe
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is using new technology to keep children safe at the Tulsa State Fair during the "11 days of awesome."
‘May the Lord have mercy on your soul,’ Next Oklahoma inmate set for execution denied clemency
Clemency was denied for the next prisoner set to be executed for a murder dating back twenty years.
publicradiotulsa.org
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Man Dies After Walking Into Tulsa Bar With Large Cut To The Neck
A man died Friday morning after stumbling into a Tulsa bar with a cut to his neck, according to Tulsa Police. Police received a call around 1 a.m. that a man walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, collapsed, and died inside. Though witnesses stated that the man had a gunshot wound, officers determined the victim was not shot and had died after sustaining a severe cut wound to the neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Cane Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a woman with his cane near Admiral and South Memorial. According to police, 67-year-old Henry Duncan hit the woman because she wouldn't get out of his way. Police say he tried to take off on a bike, but police tackled...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
Comments / 2