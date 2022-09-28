ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

A New Restaurant is Coming from Chef Stefan Bowers

Chef Stefan Bowers Says a New Eatery is Coming in 2023. The chef behind Rebelle at The St. Anthony announced on Instagram late Thursday that he’s opening his first solo venture in the River North area in 2023. Called City-State, Bowers described the forthcoming restaurant as a “bar-centric, all booth, neighborhood restaurant and bodega specializing in the food and drink that I personally like to eat, cook and slam.” Bowers says the eatery won’t be fancy, but based on his previous work, it likely will be good. Along with Rebelle, Bowers has led the kitchens at Battalion, Playland and the now-closed Feast.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

October event guide for San Antonio and the surrounding areas

Happy Halloween season my faithful Things To Do subscribers!. Fall is finally upon us and it’s actually starting to feel that way with some recent cooler weather. Unlike years past — I still have no idea what to dress up as for Halloween. Last year I was a piece of cheese, so I’ve got a lot to live up to.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Antonio, Texas

Packed with interesting historic sights and excellent museums, the Lone Star State’s second-largest city San Antonio really is a treat to visit. Considered the cradle of Texan liberty, it is most famed for The Alamo and its brutal battle which eventually led to Texian independence. What started out as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Robert Cray
sanantoniomag.com

Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio's Past at Four Brothers

In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
LIVE OAK, TX
seguintoday.com

Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival

(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
SEGUIN, TX

