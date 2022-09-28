Read full article on original website
sanantoniomag.com
A New Restaurant is Coming from Chef Stefan Bowers
Chef Stefan Bowers Says a New Eatery is Coming in 2023. The chef behind Rebelle at The St. Anthony announced on Instagram late Thursday that he’s opening his first solo venture in the River North area in 2023. Called City-State, Bowers described the forthcoming restaurant as a “bar-centric, all booth, neighborhood restaurant and bodega specializing in the food and drink that I personally like to eat, cook and slam.” Bowers says the eatery won’t be fancy, but based on his previous work, it likely will be good. Along with Rebelle, Bowers has led the kitchens at Battalion, Playland and the now-closed Feast.
KSAT 12
October event guide for San Antonio and the surrounding areas
Happy Halloween season my faithful Things To Do subscribers!. Fall is finally upon us and it’s actually starting to feel that way with some recent cooler weather. Unlike years past — I still have no idea what to dress up as for Halloween. Last year I was a piece of cheese, so I’ve got a lot to live up to.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
KSAT 12
Haunted houses you can visit around San Antonio to celebrate spooky season
SAN ANTONIO – The return of haunted houses is another sign it’s almost time for Halloween. San Antonio is home to several spooky season options for scare seekers. Here’s a list of what’s open for frightful fun:. 13th Floor in San Antonio - This popular haunted...
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Antonio, Texas
Packed with interesting historic sights and excellent museums, the Lone Star State’s second-largest city San Antonio really is a treat to visit. Considered the cradle of Texan liberty, it is most famed for The Alamo and its brutal battle which eventually led to Texian independence. What started out as...
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
sanantoniomag.com
Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio’s Past at Four Brothers
In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
foxsanantonio.com
Whata-milestone! San Antonio woman celebrates 104th birthday at Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO -- What other way to bring in your 104th birthday than to do so at Texas' favorite -- Whataburger!. That's exactly what Fern George did with family and friends surrounding her. The birthday celebration was held for her Thursday afternoon at the Whataburger location off Rigsby Ave. and...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
KENS 5
Yes, you are seeing more mosquitoes around San Antonio - and some are unusually big
Mosquitoes were effectively dormant during this summer's drought. As rain returns to San Antonio, the pests will re-emerge.
seguintoday.com
Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival
(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
