Chef Stefan Bowers Says a New Eatery is Coming in 2023. The chef behind Rebelle at The St. Anthony announced on Instagram late Thursday that he’s opening his first solo venture in the River North area in 2023. Called City-State, Bowers described the forthcoming restaurant as a “bar-centric, all booth, neighborhood restaurant and bodega specializing in the food and drink that I personally like to eat, cook and slam.” Bowers says the eatery won’t be fancy, but based on his previous work, it likely will be good. Along with Rebelle, Bowers has led the kitchens at Battalion, Playland and the now-closed Feast.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO