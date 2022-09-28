Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise
Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
Taliban freed from Guantanamo, claims exchanged for American
A senior Taliban detainee held for years at Guantanamo Bay said Monday he was released and handed over earlier in the day to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also spoke at the press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the...
ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban
Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Taliban say suicide bombing in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19
KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said. The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
msn.com
Taliban announce agreements with Russia for import of petroleum products and wheat to Afghanistan
The Taliban have announced the signing of a series of agreements with Russia for the import of petroleum products and wheat in the face of the "harsh economic situation, poverty and high commodity prices" in Afghanistan. The Afghan Ministry of Economy has stated that the situation led the Taliban to...
At least 19 dead in suicide bomb attack on Kabul education centre
At least 19 people were killed and 27 injured after a suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, a Taliban spokesperson said.The blast targeting young students took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul around 7.30am local time.The teenage students were taking an exam at the time of the blast, officials at the education centre said. The attack took place in a Hazara minority community-dominated area which has been a target in past attacks as well.The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover...
Taliban official pushes for Afghan girls to be able to return to school
A senior member of the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan on Tuesday called on Afghanistan's new rulers to reopen schools for girls beyond the sixth grade, saying there is no valid reason in Islam for the ban. The appeal from Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban deputy foreign minister, came during...
Afghan Suicide Bombing Kills 19+ During Students’ Exam
At least 19 people were killed and dozens more injured in a suicide bombing at a tutoring center in Kabul on Friday, local authorities said. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the blast took place in the western area of the Afghan capital populated by Hazara—an ethnic minority who have previously been attacked by radical groups including ISIS. Some 27 people survived the bombing but were wounded, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. While schools are usually closed on Friday in Afghanistan, the tutoring center was holding an exam at the time of the attack,...
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said.Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.The town has been described by analysts as strategically important to Moscow because it is home to a major rail junction which serves the western edge of the Donbas region.The capture of Lyman could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the...
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the center took place in...
Army Times
Will vegan meals finally join the MRE lineup?
Four. That is the current number of Meals-Ready-to-Eat the military offers vegetarian service members. And while the military can technically support in-theater dietary needs of service members who eat kosher, halal and vegetarian, there aren’t any solely plant-based options for vegans ... yet. On July 14, the House of...
UN raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'
The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. Meanwhile on Saturday dozens of Hazara women defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed in their community.
Afghan women protest Hazara 'genocide' after Kabul bombing
Dozens of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara community protested in the capital Saturday after a suicide bombing a day earlier killed 20 people -- mostly young women from the ethnic group. The western neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community -- a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan's most brutal attacks in recent years.
Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard on Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group’s base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman’s death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old...
