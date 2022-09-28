ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

The Taliban embrace crystal meth

It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban freed from Guantanamo, claims exchanged for American

A senior Taliban detainee held for years at Guantanamo Bay said Monday he was released and handed over earlier in the day to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also spoke at the press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the...
MILITARY
Vice

ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban

Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
The Independent

At least 19 dead in suicide bomb attack on Kabul education centre

At least 19 people were killed and 27 injured after a suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, a Taliban spokesperson said.The blast targeting young students took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul around 7.30am local time.The teenage students were taking an exam at the time of the blast, officials at the education centre said. The attack took place in a Hazara minority community-dominated area which has been a target in past attacks as well.The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Taliban official pushes for Afghan girls to be able to return to school

A senior member of the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan on Tuesday called on Afghanistan's new rulers to reopen schools for girls beyond the sixth grade, saying there is no valid reason in Islam for the ban. The appeal from Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban deputy foreign minister, came during...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Afghan Suicide Bombing Kills 19+ During Students’ Exam

At least 19 people were killed and dozens more injured in a suicide bombing at a tutoring center in Kabul on Friday, local authorities said. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the blast took place in the western area of the Afghan capital populated by Hazara—an ethnic minority who have previously been attacked by radical groups including ISIS. Some 27 people survived the bombing but were wounded, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. While schools are usually closed on Friday in Afghanistan, the tutoring center was holding an exam at the time of the attack,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town

Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said.Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.The town has been described by analysts as strategically important to Moscow because it is home to a major rail junction which serves the western edge of the Donbas region.The capture of Lyman could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the...
MILITARY
Army Times

Will vegan meals finally join the MRE lineup?

Four. That is the current number of Meals-Ready-to-Eat the military offers vegetarian service members. And while the military can technically support in-theater dietary needs of service members who eat kosher, halal and vegetarian, there aren’t any solely plant-based options for vegans ... yet. On July 14, the House of...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

UN raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'

The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. Meanwhile on Saturday dozens of Hazara women defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed in their community.
PROTESTS
AFP

Afghan women protest Hazara 'genocide' after Kabul bombing

Dozens of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara community protested in the capital Saturday after a suicide bombing a day earlier killed 20 people -- mostly young women from the ethnic group. The western neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community -- a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan's most brutal attacks in recent years.
PROTESTS

