akbizmag.com
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Mayor Bronson launches ‘Project Anchorage’ task force
Mayor Dave Bronson announced the creation of a task force of business, civic, and community leaders who will help devise strategies and ideas to make Anchorage a more attractive place for tourists to visit, businesses to invest, and residents to live. The 11-member “Project Anchorage,” task force will play a...
merrimack.edu
Merrimack College ‘Steps Into The Future’ With New Innovation, Engineering Center
The College celebrated the official opening of its newest addition to campus, which will serve as a hub for Merrimack’s expanding STEM education and research infrastructure. Merrimack College marked the next chapter in its STEM education and research endeavors with an official opening celebration on Thursday, Sept. 22, of the new Center for Innovation and Research in Engineering and Computational Sciences.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
alaskasnewssource.com
ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sandy Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The non-congregate shelter at the former Golden Lion hotel will not be open for housing on Friday as planned due to issues with the building’s condition. In a memo obtained Thursday, Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson states that the Health Department — the agency responsible for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter. There’s a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskapublic.org
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Campground closure looms
The city is preparing to move homeless residents from Centennial Campground to the Sullivan Arena on Saturday, according to a brief statement late Thursday afternoon from a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson. Original story:. On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Campground in Northeast Anchorage —...
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
alaskapublic.org
‘This did not happen overnight’: Anchorage schools superintendent says a variety of factors created $68M budget shortfall
The Anchorage School Board outlined its projected budget shortfall for the Anchorage Assembly on Friday. “The district is facing a budget shortfall of approximately $68 million going into the next fiscal year,” Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt told Assembly members. “This did not happen overnight. Over numerous years, a variety of factors have contributed to the situation.”
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly approves using the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter again
The Anchorage Assembly has approved using the Sullivan Arena — again — as an emergency homeless shelter. The hockey arena had been used as a shelter for roughly two years before Mayor Dave Bronson closed it at the end of June. The return to using the arena as a shelter comes after more than a month of debate over how to house roughly 350 homeless people through the winter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
New owners of Wasilla four plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees. Property manager Suzy Campbell was surprised to see a video taken by a tenant last month, shocked that the privacy trees that surrounded three sides of the complex had been leveled - including the backside of the property that faces the notoriously dangerous road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A pilot is dead after emergency responders found a plane submerged in a Mat-Su area lake Sunday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers say 67-year-old Janell Rude of Anchorage was the sole occupant of the Cessna 180A went it went down Sunday in Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. Troopers say they received the initial report of the crash shortly before 4 p.m.
kinyradio.com
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Student taken into custody after threatening call led to Service High lockdown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Service High School student is in police custody Wednesday morning after making a threatening phone call that put the school into lockdown. Renee Oistad, spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department, said that the school is back open after the initial threat was called in to Alaska police dispatch around 7:30 a.m. A message from Service Assistant Principal David Little to families sent out Wednesday morning said the lockdown lasted 35 minutes — starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 8:10 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police charge man with murder in Muldoon homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the body of a woman lying in a tent near Muldoon Road, Anchorage police are charging a man with murder in connection to the investigation, which was recently ruled a homicide. The Anchorage Police Department charged 26-year-old William Gonzalez III with second-degree murder Wednesday,...
