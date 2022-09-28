ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
247Sports

Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media

Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
247Sports

Vols announce two more Neyland sellouts, two other games with limited tickets

Tennessee football’s streak of Neyland Stadium sellouts will continue on the other side of the open date. The Vols announced this week that the next two of the next three home games on schedule, against No. 2 Alabama on October 15 and No. 7 Kentucky on October 29, are officially sold out. It was also announced that tickets are limited for the UT Martin game on October 22 and the home date with Missouri on November 12.
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Alabama HawgSports Staff Predictions

Here's how the staff at HawgSports.com see this Saturday's game playing out between No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide are set to square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, a game that will be televised by CBS.
247Sports

Game day in Iowa City: Michigan puts undefeated record on the line against Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — The Michigan football team puts its top-five ranking and undefeated record on the line at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally). Iowa ranks last in the conference and near the bottom nationwide in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs.
247Sports

Live: Illinois at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — Good morning from Madison, Wisc. Jeremy Werner and I are en route to Camp Randall Stadium where, perhaps you've heard, Bret Bielema returns for the first time sine leaving in 2012. But that's hardly the most important story, though it will understandably be talked about at...
247Sports

WATCH: Roman Harrison talks Vols' open date priorities

Tennessee's defense was happy to stop Florida on the final drive and secure a thrilling, streak-snapping win over the Gators last weekend, but the Vols are very well aware of how much better they need to be on that side of the ball moving forward this season. As much as...
NBC Sports

Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments

College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest matchups each year. Those are great factors to have in your favor as a home team. As a road team, though? It’s a different story.
