IOWA CITY — The Michigan football team puts its top-five ranking and undefeated record on the line at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally). Iowa ranks last in the conference and near the bottom nationwide in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO