David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visit to Alabama
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
Wake Forest Football 2022 Opponent Film Room: Florida State Edition
What, we're allowed to talk about football instead of trying to manufacture some sort of disrespect that isn't there?. FSU is a much-improved team. The funny thing is, I.
Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media
Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
Top247 TE Brady Prieskorn says Michigan visit "was through the roof"
Rochester (Mich.) Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn reflects upon his two-touchdown performance in his team's 35-18 victory over Wst Bloomfield, his matchup with Michigan commit Amir Herring, his recent visit to Ann Arbor, and more.
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
Vols announce two more Neyland sellouts, two other games with limited tickets
Tennessee football’s streak of Neyland Stadium sellouts will continue on the other side of the open date. The Vols announced this week that the next two of the next three home games on schedule, against No. 2 Alabama on October 15 and No. 7 Kentucky on October 29, are officially sold out. It was also announced that tickets are limited for the UT Martin game on October 22 and the home date with Missouri on November 12.
Saban gives injury updates on Byron Young, Jordan Battle, JoJo Earle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban provided three injury updates Wednesday. Following the third practice of Arkansas week, Saban was asked about two players that left the Vanderbilt game with injuries in defensive lineman Byron Young and safety Jordan Battle. “Both guys practiced some today,” Saban said after...
Former Georgia Quarterback: Teams Aren't "Intimidated" By Alabama
With the way Georgia and Alabama are playing there's a good chance that the two teams once again face off for conference supremacy in the SEC Championship Game this year. But one former Georgia quarterback believes that this year's SEC title game would play out differently from the last few.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian details quarterback's progress ahead of West Virginia
Texas football hosts West Virginia this Saturday for a key game against the Mountaineers. A primary story to track is the recovery of quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to Alabama. All reports indicate that Ewers is ahead of...
LIVE UPDATES: Big Walnut DB/LB and Ohio State target Garrett Stover in action
Live updates as Ohio State 2024 DB/LB target Garrett Stover is in action as Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut plays their homecoming game against Worthington (Ohio) Kilbourne.
Arkansas vs. Alabama HawgSports Staff Predictions
Here's how the staff at HawgSports.com see this Saturday's game playing out between No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide are set to square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, a game that will be televised by CBS.
Game day in Iowa City: Michigan puts undefeated record on the line against Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — The Michigan football team puts its top-five ranking and undefeated record on the line at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally). Iowa ranks last in the conference and near the bottom nationwide in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs.
Live: Illinois at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. — Good morning from Madison, Wisc. Jeremy Werner and I are en route to Camp Randall Stadium where, perhaps you've heard, Bret Bielema returns for the first time sine leaving in 2012. But that's hardly the most important story, though it will understandably be talked about at...
WATCH: Roman Harrison talks Vols' open date priorities
Tennessee's defense was happy to stop Florida on the final drive and secure a thrilling, streak-snapping win over the Gators last weekend, but the Vols are very well aware of how much better they need to be on that side of the ball moving forward this season. As much as...
Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments
College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest matchups each year. Those are great factors to have in your favor as a home team. As a road team, though? It’s a different story.
