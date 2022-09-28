ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Receiver Reflections: Waddle, Chase and the 2021 Draft

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AbXs_0iDjFRBj00

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle keeps justifying the Miami Dolphins' draft decision of 2021, if it's not already done

The NFL Twitter account used shots of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase to promote the Thursday night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, and there's a good argument for that choice.

But if the idea was to highlight the wide receivers — say, instead of the QB battle between Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa — maybe it would have been more appropriate to have Jaylen Waddle representing the Dolphins in the promo instead of Hill.

No disrespect to Hill, who deserves all the attention he's getting, but it's Waddle who leads the Dolphins in receiving yards, yards per reception and touchdown catches.

Maybe more to the point, Chase and Waddle were the first two wide receivers taken in the 2021 NFL draft, and even more to the point as it pertains to the Dolphins, they could have had Chase had they really wanted to get him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

REVISITING THE 2021 DRAFT AND THE DOLPHINS DECISION

To review, the Dolphins entered the 2021 offseason with the third overall pick courtesy of the Houston Texans and the Laremy Tunsil trade where they would have had their choice of any non-quarterback given the expectation (which panned out) that Jacksonville and the New York Jets would select Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson first and second.

Instead of staying put at No. 3 overall, where they could have drafted either Chase or tight end Kyle Pitts, the Dolphins orchestrated that major trade with the San Francisco 49ers that gave them the 12th pick plus two additional first-round pick and then moved back up to sixth in another deal with the Eagles by surrendering one of those two extra first-round picks along with swapping other draft selections.

So essentially the Dolphins ended up with Waddle and the 49ers' 2023 first-round pick instead of Chase (or Pitts, if that's the direction they had chosen).

Is there anybody right now who would turn down that trade from a Dolphins standpoint?

WADDLE KEEPS GETTING BETTER

Chase is an absolutely dynamic wide receiver, and he proved it last year with a spectacular 2021 performance — 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns — that earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In the meantime, Waddle set the NFL rookie record with 104 catches, though he didn't nearly as much damage in the Dolphins' limited offense.

With new head coach Mike McDaniel, Hill opposite him and a better offensive line, Waddle has been a game-breaker in the first weeks of the 2022 NFL season, easily topping Chase's contributions so far.

While Hill has been spectacular and a difference-maker for the Dolphins passing game, Waddle has had at least one huge play in each of the team's three victories — the 42-yard touchdown on fourth-and-7 against New England, the game-winning touchdown at Baltimore, the 45-yard catch that set up the game-winning score against Buffalo.

Truth is, Waddle would get more votes than Chase for any postseason accolade at this early stage of the season.

Regardless of what happens Thursday night when the Dolphins face the Bengals, it should go without saying that both teams are very happy with the way things have turned out with their wide receiver selection in the 2021 draft.

For the Dolphins, it should go on as a brilliant decision. And considering how good Chase is, that's saying something there about Waddle.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Ja'marr Chase
atozsports.com

New Orleans Saints player accidentally insults teammate

I don’t think it was on purpose, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway insulted one of his teammates on Thursday. Callaway pointed out to reporters that Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton doesn’t throw the ball as hard as starter Jameis Winston. And with the cold weather...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Qb#Tua Tagovailoa#The New York Jets
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

J.J. Watt remains out of Cardinals practice

J.J. Watt made his 2022 debut for the Cardinals last Sunday, but his status for this week has been clouded by a return to the sideline during practice. Watt missed his second straight day of work on Thursday. He is listed with the calf injury that kept him out for the first two games and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to get on the field against the Panthers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy