Indiana Football Week 5 Depth Chart, Injury Notes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football (3-1) will stay on the road for a second consecutive week for a matchup at Nebraska (1-3), which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

After three wins to begin the season, the Hoosiers are coming off a 45-24 loss at Cincinnati, and now it's time for Big Ten play the rest of the way.

Before we get into the Week 5 depth chart, let's run through a few injuries to keep an eye on.

Zach Carpenter started at center in the first two games, but he suffered a right hand injury during pregame warmups against Western Kentucky. He made the trip to Cincinnati last week, but he did not dress. With backup center Cameron Knight in a walking boot, redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy made his first career start against Western Kentucky. Murphy started again last week at Cincinnati, but on Monday, Indiana coach Tom Allen left the door open for Carpenter's return at Nebraska.

"Obviously trying to see if we can get Zach back," Allen said. "That's going to be a huge priority this week and how that affects us."

Allen wouldn't specify D.J. Matthews' injury on Monday, other than saying that he's day-to-day and it's not a long-term injury. Matthews left the game against Cincinnati, and Connor Delp took over punt-return duties. If Matthews is out, Emery Simmons would slide up a spot in the depth chart at wide receiver.

True freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough played less that normal against Cincinnati due to an illness, according to an IU spokesperson. McCullough is tied for the lead among all FBS true freshmen in tackles for loss or no gain.

"[McCullough] is back, he's full strength, he's ready to go," Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said.

Here's the Indiana football Week 5 depth chart.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

55 Caleb Murphy 6-4 295 So.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 257 Sr.+

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

LB

4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

--or--

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

--or--

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

12 Lem Watley-Neely 6-0 180 So.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

3 Omar Cooper Jr. 6-1 193 Fr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R

