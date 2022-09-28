ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight’s Matt Murray reveals ‘awful’ thing producers made him do saying ‘it’s my biggest regret’

By Jessica Lester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MARRIED At First Sight UK star Matt Murray has revealed the "awful" thing producers made him do - saying it was his "biggest regret".

Matt, 32, who rose to fame on the controversial E4 dating show alongside his on-screen wife Gemma, 30, has hit out that he was banned from speaking to her for a period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzORi_0iDjFBJL00
Matt said it was "biggest regret" to go along with production's decision Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lSaN_0iDjFBJL00
He left Gemma furious after his infidelity was revealed Credit: Eroteme

The Married At First Sight star - who joined the show last as part of two extra couples to shake up the show - has been facing the music in recent episodes after his connection to bride Whitney, 31.

The tattooed hunk was seen leaning in for a kiss with a different woman after marrying Gemma and jetting off on honeymoon.

Fans were furious as Matt appeared to hide his infidelity - with the secret not coming out until the disastrous dinner party last night.

However, the reality TV star took to Instagram today to reveal producers stopped him from talking to his wife until it all boiled over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNcrz_0iDjFBJL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYh1F_0iDjFBJL00

Taking to his Instagram stories, Matt said: "So, if I have any regrets over last night's episode, which I knew it would come, it was that production asked me not to speak to Gemma until the dinner party.

"Stupidly, out of frustration, I listened and that was the first time I had actually listened to production and did what they asked me to.

"Bearing in mind, Gemma and I had been broken up for a week prior to this filming - we had called it a day after the commitment ceremony that you watched and we agreed to be friends.

"Then it got heated again the next day and we just didn't speak since, but to put someone in a position where they are finding out in front of all those people, in hind's sight, it's f***ing awful.

"It is absolutely awful and - regardless of whether Gemma and I were getting on - that is my biggest regret of the production."

Matt went on to say that he hadn't watched back the explosive episode - as he clarified he and Gemma had been apart and not spoken "in six days" before the dinner party.

He suggested that he and his on-screen wife had agreed to go their separate ways before he shared a kiss with Whitney.

"I had asked to go home because it was too much," he concluded. "I was asked to stay, that we wouldn't have to be in each other's way and that we could just enjoy the trip."

Tonight, MAFS UK fans are set for an explosive episode as Gemma and Whitney go head-to-head at the commitment ceremony.

Whitney insists that Gemma and Matt's relationship was "dead in the water" long before she began her budding romance with the tattooed barber.

Expert Melanie Schilling invites Gemma and Matt to the sofa to discuss their marriage breakdown - before Whitney spills the beans.

"Whether Matt likes to know it or not there were feelings on my side and you don't just forget that in the few days of having an argument," Gemma is set to tell Matt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz83R_0iDjFBJL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KU0v_0iDjFBJL00

As they confess their feelings for each other, Whitney's husband Duka looks stony-faced, while Gemma appears distressed by the uncomfortable revelation.

Viewers will find out if Whitney and Matt are able to re-enter the process as a couple after tonight's episode.

It comes after fans have begged producers to step in amid what some have branded "bullying" on the show, as Whitney and Matt's affair was discussed in front of Gemma, without her knowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oa0Ux_0iDjFBJL00
Matt reveals he feels "regretful" over how Gemma was treated Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

