fox4beaumont.com
Memorial service Friday for retired LU political science professor Dr. Bruce Drury
BEAUMONT — Dr. Bruce Drury, 83, of Beaumont, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 2, 1939, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Ada Marjorie McGuire and Howard Raymond Drury. During college, Dr. Drury was a walk-on for the University of Nebraska football team, where...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Port Arthur News
Wilson Early College seniors serving as substitutes, mentors in Port Arthur elementary classes
What started as the need to address a substitute teacher shortage led a group of students to embark on a special path. Twenty-eight seniors at Wilson Early College High School will be working as substitute teachers and tutors in elementary schools in the Port Arthur Independent School District. Adrienne Lot,...
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs plan homecoming parade Wednesday
West Orange-Stark High is celebrating homecoming this week with activities including a parade and community pep rally on Wednesday, September 28. The homecoming game on Friday will be against Liberty with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Wednesday evening parade will begin at 6 p.m. at West Orange City Hall on...
KFDM-TV
Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients
BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
fox4beaumont.com
The Lutcher Theater kicks off 43rd season with R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
ORANGE — R.E.S.P. E.C.T. is a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin. Lutcher Theater will host this musical experience on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is said to honor courageous life filled with loved, tragedy, and triumph as it brings together a community through live music. We...
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller gets reception over the WO-S coverage to take it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 5
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller. The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Health Dept. offering new Covid booster going into fall, winter season
BEAUMONT — On Friday, the Beaumont Public Health Department reported five new Covid cases and two new cases on Thursday. Those are the lowest numbers in weeks. The health department is providing booster shots as a preventative measure. The new bivalent booster is being offered. The difference between the...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Sabine sees modern day Spindletop in waterway growth
The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s recent Leadership Breakfast was a lesson in some of the biggest projects ongoing while providing information on just how important Port Arthur is to the state and nation and beyond. Sabine Pilots Captain Andrew Guidry, who serves as president of the organization,...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton offensive lineman adapts to playing football with one arm
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton football’s offensive line may appear like a typical high school football line from the stands, but if you look closely you’ll find number 70 Tristan Johnson. “Whenever I was little, in like the sixth grade, I want to play football, but I was...
'With inflation that is not acceptable' : Beaumont City Councilman working to raise city employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Early September, Beaumont City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for city workers to $13 after some workers were making as little as $10 an hour. One councilman, however, believes that is still too little and believe their paycheck should match the work they do.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
'Well positioned for success' : Beaumont City Council approves creation of committee that will help redevelop downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is one step closer to building back after being nothing but boarded up windows, empty restaurants and vacant spaces for years. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved the creation of a new committee focused on developing the city's core. Downtown Beaumont is...
