ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homecomings#Linus College#The Major Event Center
therecordlive.com

Mustangs plan homecoming parade Wednesday

West Orange-Stark High is celebrating homecoming this week with activities including a parade and community pep rally on Wednesday, September 28. The homecoming game on Friday will be against Liberty with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Wednesday evening parade will begin at 6 p.m. at West Orange City Hall on...
WEST ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Lutcher Theater kicks off 43rd season with R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

ORANGE — R.E.S.P. E.C.T. is a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin. Lutcher Theater will host this musical experience on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30pm. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is said to honor courageous life filled with loved, tragedy, and triumph as it brings together a community through live music. We...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Sabine sees modern day Spindletop in waterway growth

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s recent Leadership Breakfast was a lesson in some of the biggest projects ongoing while providing information on just how important Port Arthur is to the state and nation and beyond. Sabine Pilots Captain Andrew Guidry, who serves as president of the organization,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy