kchi.com
Chillicothe Football Improves To 4-2 With 42-7 Win At Lafayette
The Chillicothe High School Hornets Football team traveled to St. Joe to take on the Lafayette Fighting Irish on Friday night. The Hornets came away with their third MEC win of the season, taking down the Irish 42-7. Chillicothe got the scoring started with an 80-yard drive capped off with...
kchi.com
Washburn and Garr Capture 2nd in MEC Doubles Championship Tournament
The Lady Hornets Tennis team traveled back to Noyes’ Sports Complex for the annual MEC Championship tournament on Wednesday. Juniors Rylee Washburn and Isabella (Izzy) Garr dominated on the courts all day with powerhouse doubles play. The pair first beat Maryville’s No. 2 Doubles team Shiel and Williams with a commanding 8-0 performance.
kchi.com
CHS Softball Run Rules St. Pius X 16-0 In 3 Innings
The Chillicothe High School Softball team improved to 17-6 on Wednesday with a 16-0 run rule victory over St. Pius X. The Lady Hornets came out firing, putting up seven runs in the first two innings. They exploded in the top of the third inning when they put up nine runs, essentially ending the game. Chillicothe outhit St. Pius 10-0 in the three innings.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Boys Soccer Falls To Kirksville 4-1
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team dropped their match against Kirksville on Tuesday by a score of 4-1. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 13-12, but it was not enough to come away with the victory. Jackson Reeter scored unassisted for the lone Hornets’ goal of the evening. Duncan Simmons,...
kchi.com
CHS XC Boys And Girls Each Finish 1st At Irish Invite
The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both placed 1st at the Irish Invite on Tuesday. Head Coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s performance. “Krug Park is no joke! It is half asphalt, so they can’t wear their spikes, and half trail through woods with...
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
kchi.com
Drought Conditions In Northwest Missouri
The USGS Drought Monitor indicates Northwest Missouri is Abnormally Dry or in a Moderate Drought, with a few counties in a Severe Drought. Abnormally Dry counties include Daviess and Grundy County. Moderate Drought counties include Caldwell, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan Counties. Severe Drought is indicated for most of Carroll...
kchi.com
City Expects To Close On Strand This Week
The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Start Of October
Roadwork scheduled in northwest Missouri for the start of October includes pothole patching, pavement repairs, and shoulder work. In the local counties, the work includes. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through October. Carroll County. US 24 – Resurfacing project...
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
Missouri farmer Garland Joey Nelson pleaded guilty to the murders of two brothers from Wisconsin and was ordered to serve two life sentences.
kchi.com
Fall Color Tours At Crowder State Park
Guided Fall Color Tours will be offered at Crowder State Park in Trenton on the Weekend of October 15th. The park is offering free bus tours that will leave from the Thompson Cemetery area, both Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. On the guided bus tours, participants will see...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
kchi.com
Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe
A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area. Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
kttn.com
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
