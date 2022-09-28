ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Chillicothe Football Improves To 4-2 With 42-7 Win At Lafayette

The Chillicothe High School Hornets Football team traveled to St. Joe to take on the Lafayette Fighting Irish on Friday night. The Hornets came away with their third MEC win of the season, taking down the Irish 42-7. Chillicothe got the scoring started with an 80-yard drive capped off with...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Washburn and Garr Capture 2nd in MEC Doubles Championship Tournament

The Lady Hornets Tennis team traveled back to Noyes’ Sports Complex for the annual MEC Championship tournament on Wednesday. Juniors Rylee Washburn and Isabella (Izzy) Garr dominated on the courts all day with powerhouse doubles play. The pair first beat Maryville’s No. 2 Doubles team Shiel and Williams with a commanding 8-0 performance.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

CHS Softball Run Rules St. Pius X 16-0 In 3 Innings

The Chillicothe High School Softball team improved to 17-6 on Wednesday with a 16-0 run rule victory over St. Pius X. The Lady Hornets came out firing, putting up seven runs in the first two innings. They exploded in the top of the third inning when they put up nine runs, essentially ending the game. Chillicothe outhit St. Pius 10-0 in the three innings.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Boys Soccer Falls To Kirksville 4-1

The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team dropped their match against Kirksville on Tuesday by a score of 4-1. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 13-12, but it was not enough to come away with the victory. Jackson Reeter scored unassisted for the lone Hornets’ goal of the evening. Duncan Simmons,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

CHS XC Boys And Girls Each Finish 1st At Irish Invite

The Chillicothe High School Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both placed 1st at the Irish Invite on Tuesday. Head Coach Jennifer Dickson talked about her team’s performance. “Krug Park is no joke! It is half asphalt, so they can’t wear their spikes, and half trail through woods with...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Drought Conditions In Northwest Missouri

The USGS Drought Monitor indicates Northwest Missouri is Abnormally Dry or in a Moderate Drought, with a few counties in a Severe Drought. Abnormally Dry counties include Daviess and Grundy County. Moderate Drought counties include Caldwell, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan Counties. Severe Drought is indicated for most of Carroll...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

City Expects To Close On Strand This Week

The City of Chillicothe is expected to take possession of the Strand Hotel Appartments this week. The closing is expected before the week’s end. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the work on the building continues to bring it up to code standards. The work that is seen on the outside includes repairs to fix leaks and secure items at the top of the building.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork For Start Of October

Roadwork scheduled in northwest Missouri for the start of October includes pothole patching, pavement repairs, and shoulder work. In the local counties, the work includes. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through October. Carroll County. US 24 – Resurfacing project...
LINN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in I-70 Collision

Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
NewsBreak
Sports
kchi.com

Fall Color Tours At Crowder State Park

Guided Fall Color Tours will be offered at Crowder State Park in Trenton on the Weekend of October 15th. The park is offering free bus tours that will leave from the Thompson Cemetery area, both Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. On the guided bus tours, participants will see...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Human Trafficking Conference Scheduled In Chillicothe

A Human Trafficking Awareness Conference will be held in Chillicothe on October 20th. The Livingston County Health Center is organizing the event. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this will include local law enforcement and experts from outside the area. Chillicothe Police Chief John Maples will have information on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks homeowners for free renovation program

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor. NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties. Participants must meet...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival

The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

