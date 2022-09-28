ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

See which Pittsburgh area buildings won AIA architecture awards

In a year that saw bottlenecks in supply chains making building materials scarce, it’s surprising it was a busy time for local architects, with lots of strong work in Pittsburgh and elsewhere. The Pittsburgh chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) honors the best work every year by...
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh tech news: Join the robotics revolution at Discovery Day

For decades, the conventional wisdom was that robots, automation and artificial intelligence were coming for our jobs. (Even journalists aren’t safe — yikes). While robots haven’t fully integrated into our lives yet, the Pittsburgh Robotics Network wants you to be ready. The organization is hosting its first-ever...
nextpittsburgh.com

Get to know Amesh Adalja, Pittsburgh’s outspoken infectious disease expert

You’ve probably seen Dr. Amesh Adalja on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC or C-SPAN. He’s the one delivering frank, fast analysis of monkeypox or Covid. Pittsburgh’s most prominent epidemiologist, at the forefront of the discussion during the recent pandemic, lives in the South Side Slopes. His work brings him around the world, though, including trips to Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Haiti, where he treated patients after the 2010 earthquake.
