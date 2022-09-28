You’ve probably seen Dr. Amesh Adalja on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC or C-SPAN. He’s the one delivering frank, fast analysis of monkeypox or Covid. Pittsburgh’s most prominent epidemiologist, at the forefront of the discussion during the recent pandemic, lives in the South Side Slopes. His work brings him around the world, though, including trips to Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Haiti, where he treated patients after the 2010 earthquake.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO