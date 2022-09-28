On 29 September, leading lights from the worlds of fashion and film gathered at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square for the inaugural BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards, presented at the institute’s biannual fundraising gala, Luminous. With the aim to celebrate the work of emerging talent in the UK and encourage originality and risk taking, the jury – chaired by Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton alongside British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the BFI’s CEO Ben Roberts and Le Cinéma Club founder Marie-Louise Khondji – set out to find four creatives who were pushing the boundaries of their practice.

