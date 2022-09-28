Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
iheart.com
Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game...
Yardbarker
Broncos vs Raiders: The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Denver’s Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders host their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos, during Week 4 of the NFL season. The Raiders are undefeated against the Broncos ever since their move to Las Vegas. This time around, the Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. Let’s break down the Bronco offense so far.
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders X Factors vs. the Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been “bad” three weeks into the 2022 season. But it hasn’t been all their fault. The offense hasn’t given them much help and has been equally inconsistent. The Raiders’ defense has had its moments though. They shut down the Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner returns to the team
San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner has returned to the team, starting with Friday's practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news of his return. Turner took time away from the 49ers to recover from knee surgeries that he underwent. The longtime running backs...
Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers
The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada has a 'million reasons why' offense can't score, but won't name one
Matt Canada said there are, "a million reasons why" the Steelers aren't putting points on the board in a Thursday news conference. When reporters asked the offensive coordinator to name one, he refused, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Explaining, that this precious information is reserved to team meetings.
Wichita Eagle
How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?
Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit
Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.
Yardbarker
Ronnie Stanley ‘really close’ to returning ahead of date with Von Miller, Bills
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could soon have their star left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, back on the field. Stanley has been out since the 2021 season opener due to an ankle injury. But Thursday marked his second consecutive practice of the week. This is the first time that he has done this since having surgery to repair his injury.
iheart.com
Chris Nowinski: Our Heroes Are Dying Way too Young and It's a Shame
Chris Nowinski: "The Dolphins and teams alike are trying to get away with situations like these all the time. All we’re doing is watching our heroes die way too young, and it’s a shame. If I was Tua, I wouldn’t come out to play for the Dolphins ever again. In this situation, with brainstem posturing – I would not have sent him home on a plane. We’re watching mistake after mistake after mistake. Two concussions in five days can kill you, I know these families and even if it doesn’t kill you it will be a life changing event – I know this, I had two in one week and it caused me a 15 year headache, sleep disorder and a long list I’m still trying to get over. The NFL needs to learn from this."
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t do conspiracy theories, I don’t believe in them. I’ve always had a theory about conspiracy theories – it’s less successful people who feel like society doesn’t pay enough attention to them so I’m going to come up with 'inside information' that nobody else has! I don’t buy them… BUT if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, and money, AND you really didn’t like the owner who in multiple books called you out and said you’re ‘impossible’ and ‘difficult’, and leaks that Belichick is ‘not a good guy’, and you thought ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida…’ IF I was into conspiracy theories there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess:
Comments / 0