More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Here’s how Publix, Walmart, Target & other big companies are helping Floridians affected by Ian
Companies across the nation are lending a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among those helping are Publix, Walmart, Target and even Anheuser-Busch. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said in a news release Thursday night that these businesses are offering services and assistance for Floridians affected by the storm:
‘Relentless’: St. Augustine homeowner describes living through Ian’s storm surge
While the full force of Hurricane Ian’s ferocious winds were felt on the southwest coast of Florida, the storm had far-reaching impacts on the opposite coast.
News4Jax.com
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
News4Jax.com
Some St. Augustine businesses, residents face long recovery after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Cleanup was underway Friday in St. Augustine for homes and businesses affected by Ian. The effects of Ian turned streets into lakes. A day after the storm passed through, there was still debris and standing water in some areas of the historic city. It will...
elegantislandliving.net
SSI Archives - Remembering The Deck - A Bygone Dining Destination
After World War II, tourism in the Golden Isles began to flourish as rationing of gasoline and tires became a thing of the past. Traffic increased on Highway 17, the major route along the coast, making the Brunswick corridor a popular location for new businesses. In 1946, The Deck Restaurant and Lounge, specializing in local seafood, opened just east of Highway 17 at the entrance to the Brunswick-St. Simons Causeway. The design of the new restaurant was modern and maritime, with clean lines and a gleaming white exterior. The interior continued this theme, resembling the deck of a ship.
First Coast News
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
First Coast News
Downed billboard in Jacksonville moved out of street by gentleman on bike
Credit: Younger Madison 7 years old. A gentleman got off his bike and moved it out of the street for us!
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
travelmag.com
5 of the best Escape Rooms in Jacksonville
The latest urban craze, Escape Rooms offer family, friends and colleagues the chance to test their wits in a fun, immersive setting – with several to choose from in Jacksonville. Escape Games pose challenges to teams of players who are asked to unearth clues, solve riddles, and perform tasks...
News4Jax.com
The show must go on: Pride parade canceled, events push on as Ian passes Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County is returning to normalcy after Hurricane Ian lashed Florida, causing power outages, flooding and damage primarily along the west and east coasts. Before knowing the impact that Ian would have in Duval County, River City Pride was encouraged by the City of Jacksonville to...
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
mahoningmatters.com
Seafood dealer bought 2,400 pounds of fish at illegal parking lot markets, feds say
A Georgia man accused of buying more than 2,400 pounds of fish and hauling his catch across state lines is barred from dealing seafood for the next five years, federal officials say. Cuong D. Bui was sentenced Friday, Sept. 23, to five years probation and fined $25,000 after federal authorities...
Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
News4Jax.com
Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weakening Ian to south then east of Jacksonville & offshore
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
