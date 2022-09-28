ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
NORTH PORT, FL
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
FLORIDA STATE
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - Remembering The Deck - A Bygone Dining Destination

After World War II, tourism in the Golden Isles began to flourish as rationing of gasoline and tires became a thing of the past. Traffic increased on Highway 17, the major route along the coast, making the Brunswick corridor a popular location for new businesses. In 1946, The Deck Restaurant and Lounge, specializing in local seafood, opened just east of Highway 17 at the entrance to the Brunswick-St. Simons Causeway. The design of the new restaurant was modern and maritime, with clean lines and a gleaming white exterior. The interior continued this theme, resembling the deck of a ship.
BRUNSWICK, GA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Escape Rooms in Jacksonville

The latest urban craze, Escape Rooms offer family, friends and colleagues the chance to test their wits in a fun, immersive setting – with several to choose from in Jacksonville. Escape Games pose challenges to teams of players who are asked to unearth clues, solve riddles, and perform tasks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE

