After World War II, tourism in the Golden Isles began to flourish as rationing of gasoline and tires became a thing of the past. Traffic increased on Highway 17, the major route along the coast, making the Brunswick corridor a popular location for new businesses. In 1946, The Deck Restaurant and Lounge, specializing in local seafood, opened just east of Highway 17 at the entrance to the Brunswick-St. Simons Causeway. The design of the new restaurant was modern and maritime, with clean lines and a gleaming white exterior. The interior continued this theme, resembling the deck of a ship.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO