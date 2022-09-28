Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: SMBT looking to fill open positions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank and Trust is hiring. They currently have openings for various positions such as Mortgage Loan Officer, Wealth Management, Commercial Loan Administrative Assistant and Battle Creek Teller Supervisor. Southern Michigan Bank and Trust is also looking to fill Deposit Operations Specialist, Treasury...
wtvbam.com
MVAH conditional rezoning request on Monday’s Planning Commission agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday’s Coldwater Planning Commission meeting on a request from MVAH Partners and Coldwater Community Schools to consider conditionally rezoning over nine acres of property at the site of the former Fremont School Building at 95 South Fremont Street.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
wkzo.com
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
wtvbam.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
wtvbam.com
Bronson Fire Department hosting fire safety open house and pizza party
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Bronson Fire Department will once again be hosting a free fire safety open house and pizza party on Saturday, October 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.. Personnel from the Bronson Fire Department will be visiting with local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
wtvbam.com
“Sarah Irene’s Fall Harvest” fundraising event will be held again next weekend
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson High School graduate Sarah Haylett-Jones lost her life 14 years ago while serving in the line of duty as a deputy in the Monroe County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department. She died in October 2008 at the age of 27, two days after a teenage...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Dairy Queen NOT among stores ordered to pay labor law fines
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The owners and operators of the Dairy Queen store at 559 East Chicago in Coldwater would like to clarify their store was NOT among the DQ locations in Indiana and in Sturgis that were fined for labor law violations. They said on their Facebook page,...
Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed
It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked to...
I-94, Michigan Ave. interchange in Jackson to re-open Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The work on the interchange is part […]
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
wtvbam.com
Branch I.S.D. vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts has even affected the Branch Intermediate School District. Business Manager Diane Shiery told the district’s Board of Education on Wednesday they had to make a payment of over $1,400 after a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their vehicles.
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Comments / 2