A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
3 more plaintiffs join class action against American Express alleging discrimination toward White employees
Three more plaintiffs have joined a class-action lawsuit filed in August alleging that American Express subjected White employees to "racially discriminatory" policies that fostered a hostile work environment. "Since the filing of this lawsuit my firm has been inundated with calls from former and current Amex employees from all around...
Black employee settles race discrimination suit against Forever 21
A Black Forever 21 employee who sued the company alleging she has been unfairly denied promotions to manager because of her race, subjected to racially inappropriate comments by her boss and demoted and transferred to another store when she complained about her work conditions has reached a settlement with the fashion retailer.
Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging Theater Chain Served Pork to Muslim Woman
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Muslim woman who alleged that a cheese pizza she ordered at a theater at the South Bay Galleria in 2017 had a pepperoni topping, a portion of which she accidentally ate in a dark auditorium in violation of her religion's tenets against eating pork.
Amy Cooper Loses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Former Employer Who Fired Her After Central Park Incident
The white New York woman who called police after a Black bird-watcher in Central Park asked her to put her dog on a leash in accordance with park rules has lost her discrimination lawsuit against her former employer. Amy Cooper became known as the “Central Park Karen” after calling police...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition
One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
DeSantis’ office hits back after class-action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday slammed a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, saying the journey was done on a voluntary basis. The lawsuit, filed in the District of Massachusetts, alleges that DeSantis and others "designed and executed...
Oklahoma sued by 3 transgender students over new prohibitive bathroom law
Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
McDonald’s ordered to face Byron Allen’s $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald’s Corp. has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said...
Pennsylvania pro-life activist's arrest puts DOJ, FBI injustice and contempt on full display
The FBI and Department of Justice could care less about the escalating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers or violence against anti-abortion activists. But don’t dare oppose the pro-choice movement or Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will come down on you with the full force of the federal government like a ton of bricks.
Federal appeals court punts on writer's suit against Trump over rape denial
2nd Circuit asks a D.C. court to weigh in on E. Jean Carroll's libel case stemming from alleged rape
Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban
Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds – Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the...
Plane companies told to hold on to records in DeSantis, migrant lawsuit
Lawyers representing a group of migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month are asking two aviation companies to hold onto any documents related to flights from Texas to Massachusetts as part of a federal lawsuit. Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights sent letters Thursday to Vertol Systems...
Lilly sued for age discrimination
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Lilly USA Monday, alleging that the pharma company failed to hire older sales representatives from 2017 to 2021. The EEOC said that starting in 2017, Lilly changed its hiring preferences and chose to hire more young candidates rather than older candidates. The federal agency stated that this practice violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which prohibits discrimination against applicants 40 and older.
Trump Gets Win In Rape Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit As Court Rules He Qualified As Federal Employee
A Federal Appeals Court on Tuesday set aside a lower court judge’s ruling against Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by writer Jean Carroll following the former president’s denial that he raped her. What Happened: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals in Manhattan voted 2-1 against...
Uber Fighting Bill That Would Nix #MeToo Nondisclosure Pacts
Legal scholars say bill is a start, but leaves more to be done. Uber Technologies Inc. has lobbied behind the scenes against components of legislation that would nullify some nondisclosure agreements for workers alleging sexual harassment and assault, people familiar with the efforts said. The bill, known as the SPEAK...
Court hands partial win to Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit
A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday handed former President Trump a partial victory in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, with the court ruling that presidents are covered by a federal law that gives broad legal immunity to government employees.
Trump deposition in rape accuser’s defamation suit scheduled for Oct. 19
Former President Trump is scheduled to give testimony on Oct. 19 in a deposition for the defamation suit filed against him by a woman who has accused him of rape. A letter filed in court Friday from the attorney of E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, revealed the scheduling. Trump’s legal team had argued that a deposition was a “more practical” way for Carroll to obtain the information she is seeking instead of providing documents.
