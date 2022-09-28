ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Johnson
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Trans Women#Harassing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Customer Service
mmm-online.com

Lilly sued for age discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Lilly USA Monday, alleging that the pharma company failed to hire older sales representatives from 2017 to 2021. The EEOC said that starting in 2017, Lilly changed its hiring preferences and chose to hire more young candidates rather than older candidates. The federal agency stated that this practice violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which prohibits discrimination against applicants 40 and older.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Uber Fighting Bill That Would Nix #MeToo Nondisclosure Pacts

Legal scholars say bill is a start, but leaves more to be done. Uber Technologies Inc. has lobbied behind the scenes against components of legislation that would nullify some nondisclosure agreements for workers alleging sexual harassment and assault, people familiar with the efforts said. The bill, known as the SPEAK...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Court hands partial win to Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit

A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday handed former President Trump a partial victory in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, with the court ruling that presidents are covered by a federal law that gives broad legal immunity to government employees.
POTUS
The Hill

Trump deposition in rape accuser’s defamation suit scheduled for Oct. 19

Former President Trump is scheduled to give testimony on Oct. 19 in a deposition for the defamation suit filed against him by a woman who has accused him of rape. A letter filed in court Friday from the attorney of E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, revealed the scheduling. Trump’s legal team had argued that a deposition was a “more practical” way for Carroll to obtain the information she is seeking instead of providing documents.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy