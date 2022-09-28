ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwAGt_0iDjACwb00

SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CBmh_0iDjACwb00
Shakira has hit out at Spanish prosecutors over her ongoing legal woes Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZrgc_0iDjACwb00
The singer is facing up to eight years in prison if found guilty Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kus27_0iDjACwb00
She claimed they targeted her because she was dating a Spanish citizen, Gerard Pique Credit: Getty

Spanish prosecutors are pushing for the highest-possible sentence for Shakira over six separate counts of tax fraud totalling 14.5 million euros (£12.2m).

As well as an eight-year prison sentence, state prosecutors want the mum-of-two to be slapped with a 23 million euro fine (£19.2m).

The Colombian-born singer is accused of pretending to live abroad to avoid paying tax despite moving to Barcelona in 2011 to be with her then-boyfriend, Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, 35.

She has already paid out an estimated three million euros (£2.5m) to the Spanish taxman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hRmM_0iDjACwb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX7Sw_0iDjACwb00

Tax inspectors spent more than a year checking up on Shakira, even visiting her favourite hairdressers in Barcelona and checking her social media to try to show she spent most of the three years in dispute in Spain.

They concluded she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in the country in 2014.

The singer, who rose to global fame in 2001 with her hit "Wherever, Whenever" was resident in the Bahamas for tax purposes, before registering for tax in Spain in 2015.

In an interview with the magazine Elle, she slammed prosecutors for carrying out a witchhunt against her.

"While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour," she said. "I spent more than 240 days outside of Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident.

"The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate."

She added: "It's clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what."

Shakira added that she had worked non-stop abroad during the time that Spanish prosecutors claim she was living in Spain, but that tax chiefs "still came after me, with their eyes on the prize".

She said her decision to reject a plea deal and go to court was "a matter of principle".

Shakira denies any wrongdoing.

The singer has faced woes in her personal life as well this year.

In June, she split from Pique after 11 years together. The pair have two children.

Pique is alleged to have cheated on the singer, who he first met in 2010 on the set of the music video for her official World Cup single "Waka Waka".

Last month, it was revealed the defender is dating student Clara Chia Marti, 23.

Marti is believed to have met the World Cup and Champions League winner while working on events at his production company, Kosmos.

Those close to the couple claim they have been dating for some time.

Comments / 13

Jeff Collins
2d ago

If Shakira would've just dated me instead, none of this would be an issue

Reply(2)
8
Related
OK! Magazine

Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'

After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist

Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Tax Fraud#Barcelona#Spanish#Colombian#Elle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy