ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida, USF, UCF and South Carolina reschedule college football games ahead of Hurricane Ian while the NFL holds out hope that Sunday's Bucs-Chiefs matchup can proceed in Tampa after Tom Brady & Co. spend the week practicing in Miami to avoid the storm

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached, while the NFL is holding out hope that Sunday's Buccaneers-Chiefs game in Tampa can proceed as schedule, but has the option of moving it to Minnesota if conditions do not improve.

Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton.

Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the major storm, the Gamecocks didn't want to wait to make a decision regarding their game against South Carolina State. Those schools will now play Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled and at least a day before Ian reaches the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pngnC_0iDjAAB900
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver during the game between the South Florida Bulls and the Florida Gators on September, 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ0Oz_0iDjAAB900
Fort Myers Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INnXj_0iDjAAB900
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spend the week practicing in Miami, but still hope to host the visiting Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night 

Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.

No. 23 Florida State and 22nd-ranked Wake Forest, meanwhile, are 'closely monitoring' the storm while expecting to play as planned in Tallahassee.

'We remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday's football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time,' FSU athletic director Michael Alford said Wednesday.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was cautiously optimistic.

'It's one of those deals that you certainly hope that the ACC office makes the right decision,' Clawson said. 'And if they don't, we will. We're not going to travel down there and put anybody at risk. ... Obviously, this is in the league's hands and Florida State's hands. We would hope that they make the right decision. But if we feel there's any danger to our players going down there, we're not going to go.'

The storm is expected to hit the state's southwest coast Wednesday. It tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49R0UK_0iDjAAB900
In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 13:26 UTC, Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida on Wednesday.  The storm is expected to hit the state's southwest coast Wednesday. It tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday

Universities across the state closed campuses for the week. But football is big business and a much-needed revenue source for many. Playing the cross-country game at Florida guarantees Eastern Washington $750,000, a significant payday for a school with an athletic budget around $17.5 million.

South Carolina State also relies on its 'paycheck game' from South Carolina.

'There's no perfect plan, but we're trying to put together the best thing for our team at this moment,' South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

The Gamecocks last moved a game due to weather in 2016, playing a scheduled Saturday game on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r538t_0iDjAAB900
Strong surf and high winds arrive at St. Pete Beach bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane

The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocated their football operations to the Miami area Tuesday in preparation for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Dolphins' training complex in Miami Gardens starting Wednesday. So far, there has been no change for the game, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. However, league executive vice president Jeff Miller has confirmed that the NFL has the option of moving the Bucs-Chiefs game to Minnesota if conditions do not improve.

'We are not discussing any potential (relocation) sites,' the NFL said Wednesday in a statement. 'We continue to monitor the storm and are in constant communication with the clubs and local authorities. Decision could be made as late as Friday.'

The Dolphins play at Cincinnati on Thursday night. They changed their travel plans for Wednesday and are leaving a few hours earlier than originally scheduled, in anticipation of severe weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pletv_0iDjAAB900
Gerry Bohanon #11 of the South Florida Bulls throws a pass in the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Raymond James Stadium on September 3

Also in Tampa, the Rays have other concerns besides clinching an AL wild card. As they opened a three-game series in Cleveland, players and coaches were keeping an eye on the impending hurricane. The Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area was last directly hit by a hurricane in 1921.

'Watching the news, watching the computer,' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. 'I know the Bay area has been pretty fortunate over many, many years now, but just thinking about everybody there and hopefully people have done right to prepare and wherever it goes, it doesn't hit as hard as the speculation.'

Meanwhile, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday against Nashville.

The NBA's Orlando Magic called off practice on what would have been their second day of training camp Wednesday, and said their plans for Thursday were uncertain. Forecasters say Orlando — in the central part of the state — could see flooding and, at minimum, tropical storm conditions as Ian nears the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLI4S_0iDjAAB900
A car drives on US Road 17 ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida on Wednesday 

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired

Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday

The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Cleveland, SC
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Orangeburg, SC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team

Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dave Clawson
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Where the uncommitted five-stars are trending

September was a slower month on the recruiting trail than each of the three summer months. Given that more than 85 percent of the country’s top-300 prospects were already committed heading into the month, it wasn’t exactly surprising to see significantly fewer commitments. That doesn’t mean there was nothing going on, though. Three five-star prospects came off the board over the past 30 days, with LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State taking home major recruiting wins. As the calendar turns to October, there are just nine uncommitted five-stars left on the board.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#American Football#Usf#Ucf#Hurricane Ian#Bucs Chiefs#Tom Brady Co#Smu#Florida State#Wake Forest#Acc
Sporting News

Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench

To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
On3.com

On3 top-50 2024 prospect Adarius Hayes names top eight schools

Largo (Fla.) four-star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes is down to eight schools in his recruitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, UCF, Oklahoma and Notre Dame on the list. Hayes is the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners the Glazer family donate $1m to Hurricane Ian relief fund with the NFL Foundation pledging to match it

Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners, the Glazer family, have donated $1million to the Hurricane Ian disaster relief with the NFL Foundation following suit and matching their donation. The Glazer family may be unpopular among its Manchester United fanbase but it may have made a decision that may help...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt details his top 10, includes Ohio State above SEC foe

There’s no denying there’s a separation between the middle-tier schools in the B1G and the top dogs. And while most would have Ohio State and Michigan somewhere in their top 5, the No. 3 team is based on personal preference. For Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, his No. 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Kickoff Time Changed Due To Hurricane Ian

Coastal Carolina has pushed back Saturday's game against Georgia Southern because of Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, the school announced that the matchup will start at 7 p.m. ET, rather than the initially scheduled 4 p.m., at Brooks Stadium. The change comes with Hurricane Ian expected to reach the South Carolina...
CONWAY, SC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy