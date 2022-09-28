ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an animal expert – these are my three tips to stop dognappers from stealing your pooch

By Jacob Jaffa
 2 days ago

TV star Chris Packham has given three top tips to dog owners to keep their pooches safe from pet thieves.

The presenter, 61, has been working with a pet detective and is horrified at the scale of the problem after dog prices hit five figures.

TV star Chris Packham has shared his top tips to protect pets from thieves Credit: BBC

As well as a dog lover, Chris is well-known as the presenter of Springwatch and for his nature photography and has worked on nature programmes since the 80s.

Even support dogs are being taken from autistic children by callous thieves.

However, there are things you can do to protect your pet.

Autumnwatch star Chris – who has two black poodles called Sid and Nancy - said: “Dog theft has increased because there's a demand for dogs or dogs are worth a lot more money than they used to be.

"We encourage people to take rescue animals which are free, aside from the fundamental costs."

Microchips help reunite dogs with owners, but some thieves have started to remove them barbarically.

One of Chris' top tips for keeping pets safe from snatchers is to avoid leaving them alone in the street while shopping.

He also urges good Samaritans to watch dogs that have been left alone.

He said: “Whenever I see a dog on a lead outside a post office, or a supermarket, you know, I'm tempted just to stand there and guard it. Because they can disappear so easily.”

Naturalist Chris would also like business owners to be more welcoming to animals.

He said: “Another thing we could do is allow dogs into those places. The last time I went to the post office, I had my dog and the guy who ran the post office just started screaming at me as soon as I went in the door, and he said you've got to leave it outside and I said I wouldn't leave my child outside."

Not leaving the pooches alone in cars is his third piece of advice, as thieves have been known to break into vehicles just to get expensive dogs out.

He compared leaving a dog alone in the car with leaving his step-daughter tied up in the car park.

On his new show Britain’s Greatest Obsessions, which airs tonight on Sky History, Chris met pet detective Lisa Dean and has been working with her ever since.

However, he admits he’d never be able to commit to pet detecting full time because he finds it harrowing.

He said: “I can't countenance that. I can deal with any amount of bloodshed. I spend all my time campaigning against animal cruelty.

"I think it would be one of those things because of my deep affection for dogs… I just think that those cases would cut through and make me very seriously upset.”

Dog thefts are on the up as people buy more expensive pooches Credit: Alamy

#Animal Cruelty#Tips#Nature Photography#Naturalist#Springwatch#Microchips
