Timothy Michael Bunch, Harriman
Mr. Timothy Michael Bunch, age 59, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Orange, California. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. “Mike” as he was known, loved riding his Harley, hunting and going shooting, coaching his grandson in football, and spending time with his family and friends.
Paul David Elmore, Rockwood
Paul David Elmore, age 45, of Rockwood passed away September 22, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1977. Paul loved fishing, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed church trips with his church family. He was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood. He is...
Michael Shane Ferguson, Rockwood
Mr. Michael Shane Ferguson, age 44, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away at Roane Medical Center on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was employed by Jerry Duncan Ford as an auto body technician. He was of the protestant faith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ferguson. Survivors include:
Patricia Louise Brandon, Oliver Springs
Patricia Louise Brandon, 83, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on September 27, 2022, in her home. Pat was born on June 3, 1939, in Gallatin, TN. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. She was also a long-time active member of the Oak Ridge Home Dem Club. She received an Associate’s Degree in Medical Records from Roane State Community College in 1980 and worked at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital as the Quality Assurance Director until her retirement in 1994.
Todd Houston Lane, Oak Ridge
Todd Houston Lane, age 54 of Oak Ridge passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, September 26, 2022. He served our country in the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and auto repair. Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and June (Nettie) Lane;. Sister, Laura Martin;...
James R. “Jim” Finnigan Jr, Loudon
James R. “Jim” Finnigan, Jr, age 62, of Loudon, was called to heaven on September 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Few words are adequate to describe a life so well lived. Jim was born May 21, 1960, in Orlando, Florida, and spent many of his years working in the printing industry. A humble and kind-hearted man, Jim loved sports, cooking, and spending time on the lake fishing; but more than anything, he loved to make his daughter laugh. A 40-year marriage to his wife, Catherine, was of his greatest joys in life.
Alonzy Aslinger, Clinton
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Briceville, TN on March 17, 1943, to the late Issac and Myrtle Pierce Aslinger. Alonzy loved building Mustangs, car racing, motorcycle racing, and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Alonzy is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Gibson, Clara Phillips, and Violet Ridenour, brothers, Charles and Clay Aslinger, and grandchild, Stephanie Aslinger.
June Daughtery, Oak Ridge
June Daughtery, age 59, of Oak Ridge, TN, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022. She was a member of Royce Baptist Church but had been unable to attend recently due to her health. June was born August 17, 1963, to Carrie & James Keene in...
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
Smoke Test Notice – City of Norris
Utility Technologies, under contract with the Norris Water Commission (NWC), will be conducting smoke. tests in your neighborhood soon. This work is tentatively planned for the first two weeks in October assuming we have dry weather. These tests were originally planned for summer but with the unseasonably wet weather, the tests were postponed. This testing is part of the ongoing NWC’s Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey. Smoke testing is the most cost-effective method to specifically detect leaks within our sewer collection system and identify sources of surface water inflow & infiltration (I&I). Smoke testing identifies sections of the sewer collection system that have defects such as cracks, leaks or faulty connections that allow stormwater to enter the system. I&I is Norris’ biggest wastewater issue and the NWC’s #1 priority.
