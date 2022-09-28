Utility Technologies, under contract with the Norris Water Commission (NWC), will be conducting smoke. tests in your neighborhood soon. This work is tentatively planned for the first two weeks in October assuming we have dry weather. These tests were originally planned for summer but with the unseasonably wet weather, the tests were postponed. This testing is part of the ongoing NWC’s Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey. Smoke testing is the most cost-effective method to specifically detect leaks within our sewer collection system and identify sources of surface water inflow & infiltration (I&I). Smoke testing identifies sections of the sewer collection system that have defects such as cracks, leaks or faulty connections that allow stormwater to enter the system. I&I is Norris’ biggest wastewater issue and the NWC’s #1 priority.

NORRIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO