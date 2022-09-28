Read full article on original website
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 9.28.2022
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell is tracking showers and Hurricane Ian. Hazelton native braving the storm of Hurricane Ian. Comfortable Couches and more with Statewide Furniture. Sharkey and the fish float at the fair. Dan and Galla Musical Show at the Bloomsburg Fair. CDE Exotics features slithering snakes and fuzzy …
Plains Township Ole Time Charley's Shooting
Damaged building, PSP unit after incident in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road was shut down for about an eight-mile stretch as crews on the scene stated notable damage is seen after a police incident early Friday morning. https://www.pahomepage.com/top-stories/police-activity-shuts-down-road-in-luzerne-county/
Support Furry Friends Foodbank, celebrating 2 years in Stroudsburg
PA Live (WBRE) — Learn more about the Furry Friends Foodbank here. Felicia and her team are seeking monthly donors to help maintain costs of the pet foodbank.
Conyngham Painted Fence Controversy
